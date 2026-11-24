Motorbikes drive past a billboard depicting Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, handing the country's flag to his son and successor, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, right, as the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini stands at left, in a square in downtown Tehran, Iran, March 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

US military leaders warn such strikes could put American officials at greater risk.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Trump administration officials are divided over whether the United States should target senior Iranian leaders to bring the war to an end, with opponents warning that such a move could jeopardize future diplomatic efforts and increase security risks for American officials, NBC reported.

The proposal is among several military options presented to President Donald Trump as he considers how to end the conflict.

Although targeting members of Iran’s leadership has long been under consideration, discussions about the possibility have gained renewed attention in recent weeks.

No decision has been made to carry out such strikes, and deliberations remain internal.

Officials who favor targeting senior Iranian leaders believe their deaths could help bring the conflict to a close.

Others within the administration question whether eliminating members of the regime’s leadership would achieve that objective, arguing that the surviving leaders could become more determined to continue fighting.

Opponents also contend that the move could undermine Washington’s credibility as a negotiating partner and make Tehran less willing to compromise in future talks.

Some US military leaders have separately raised concerns about the potential consequences for the safety of American officials.

Iran has already undergone a leadership transition since the outbreak of the war.

The United States and Israel killed then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the first day of the conflict in February. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was named his successor in March.

Trump is also considering whether to resume major combat operations against Iran as part of his efforts to bring the war to an end.

However, the president indicated during interviews last week that he might defer any major new action against Iran until after the new year.

An administration official told NBC that Trump has several courses of action available to him and that the president would determine which approach would be most effective in preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.