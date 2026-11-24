Yair Golan, chairman of the Democrats party, attends the Shabtai Shavit World Summit on Counter-Terrorism at Reichman University in Herzliya, October 6, 2026. (Photo by Tal Gal/Flash90)

The Democrats oppose a unity government with Netanyahu and favor cooperation with Arab-led parties.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Democrats chairman Yair Golan suspended coalition negotiations with Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot Tuesday evening, citing progress toward establishing a unity government with Likud and stalled efforts to form a government without Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Separately, Eisenkot and Yisrael Beitenu chairman Avigdor Liberman announced that they had met Tuesday evening and agreed to sign a coalition agreement between their parties.

Golan has advocated forming a government with parliamentary backing from the Arab-led parties Ra’am and the Joint List, despite strong opposition from other members of the change bloc.

On Monday, Golan rejected participation in a unity government headed by Netanyahu, saying the bloc’s leaders had been elected to replace him rather than govern alongside him.

“Against the backdrop of progress in negotiations to establish a unity government with Netanyahu, agreements with Likud on establishing a consensus committee regarding the judicial overhaul, and the simultaneous deadlock in negotiations to establish a change government, the Democrats party announces the suspension of talks with the Yashar party,” the party said.

Eisenkot has continued exploring several coalition options, including negotiations with ultra-Orthodox factions.

Channel 12 News reported that Rabbis Lando and Hirsch were expected to support direct discussions with Eisenkot, as United Torah Judaism lawmakers seek authorization from their spiritual leaders to formally enter coalition negotiations.

Netanyahu has unsuccessfully attempted to contact United Torah Judaism MKs Meir Porush and Eliakim Stark, who are considered more closely aligned with his right-wing bloc, according to Channel 12.

Opposition party leaders have reportedly received updates on the negotiations with ultra-Orthodox factions without being informed of all the details.

Likud and Yashar negotiating teams are expected to meet Wednesday for their third round of discussions.

While agreements have been reached on certain judicial issues and provisions governing a prime minister’s incapacity to serve, neither party has resolved the dispute over who would serve first under a premiership rotation agreement.

Other potential subjects for Wednesday’s negotiations include the selection of coalition partners and the establishment of a state commission of inquiry.