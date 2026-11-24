US President Donald Trump, surrounded by Secret Service agents, after a bullet grazed his ear. (Twitter Screenshot)

Iran denies the allegations, accusing Israel and the US of seeking justification for renewed fighting.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday that Iran has issued orders to assassinate US President Donald Trump, members of his family and senior administration officials while developing chemical weapons intended for use against Israel.

Speaking at a press briefing in Tel Aviv, Katz said Tehran was also continuing to plot the assassinations of senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Katz himself.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry rejected the allegations as “false,” accusing Washington and Jerusalem of manufacturing a pretext to escalate or prolong the conflict.

Katz said Israel and US Central Command had completed preparations for a joint military operation against Iran, pending authorization from Trump.

“The plans are ready. U.S. President Donald Trump will decide,” Katz said.

His statements concerning chemical weapons confirmed a New York Times report earlier this month that Israeli officials had alerted Washington to Iran’s potential development of such weapons.

CNN reported last week that US intelligence had identified a potential Iranian plot to target senior Trump administration officials with chemical weapons or a radioactive “dirty bomb.”

Katz attributed Iran’s pursuit of chemical weapons to the military setbacks it suffered during Operation Roaring Lion but did not specify when Tehran might be capable of deploying them.

“Our desire is to cooperate with US Central Command, and the issue of chemical weapons has introduced an element of urgency,” he said. “The Iranians are working to develop long-range missiles with a range of 4,000 kilometers. This will also threaten Europe.”

According to Katz, Trump considered attacking Iran before the US midterm elections earlier this month but postponed the operation.

Katz said Israel had been on high alert for several weeks because of the possibility of a surprise Iranian attack. He also cited indications that Tehran wanted to rebuild its nuclear program, although no progress had been detected.

Further military action could create conditions for the overthrow of the Iranian regime, Katz assessed, adding that Tehran continues to strengthen Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza while attempting to restore its presence in parts of Syria.