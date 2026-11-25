Houthis build up military forces amid fears of renewed war with Israel and US

Houthi fighters escort a convoy carrying prisoners freed in Mokha through the Bani Matar district on its way to Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, following the Houthi takeover of the southern Red Sea port city. (AP Photo/STR)

Iranian-backed Yemeni terror group undergoing sweeping buildup in anticipation of possible war with Israel and the US.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran-backed terrorist group expands recruitment, introduces biometric surveillance and tightens grip on Yemen as Tehran’s allies prepare for possible regional escalation.

The Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist organization is accelerating its military buildup in Yemen, expanding its recruitment efforts and deploying new surveillance technologies amid concerns that the group could join Iran in another confrontation with Israel and the United States.

The Houthis have been exploiting their growing demographic and military advantages over Yemen’s internationally recognized government, diverting resources toward their armed forces while preparing a new generation of fighters.

According to a report published Tuesday by Israel Hayom, a source familiar with developments in Yemen estimated that the population living under Houthi rule is approximately two and a half times larger than that of southern Yemen.

The population in Houthi-controlled territory is also relatively young, providing the Islamist organization with a substantial pool of potential recruits.

“They spend long hours training,” the source said, contrasting the Houthis’ military preparations with those of their Yemeni government counterparts.

Senior Houthi officials have repeatedly threatened to escalate attacks should Israel and the United States resume military operations against Iran.

While the Houthis primarily targeted Israel with ballistic missiles during the previous confrontation, their growing military capabilities and ongoing campaign against Saudi Arabia have raised concerns that another regional war could see the terrorist group intensify attacks against strategic infrastructure across the Arabian Peninsula.

Reuters reported last week that Saudi Arabia was preparing for its military campaign against the Houthis to continue well into 2027. A recent Houthi attack struck the Riyadh headquarters of Saudi state-owned oil giant Aramco, underscoring the threat posed to the kingdom’s economic infrastructure.

The Houthis’ territorial advances have also heightened concerns over the security of international shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical maritime passage connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

Meanwhile, the organization is increasingly relying on technological surveillance to suppress opposition and consolidate its control over the Yemeni population.

Yemeni sources have reported the introduction of fingerprint identification systems at Houthi checkpoints in Taiz province, alongside searches of civilians’ mobile phones and the exploitation of government databases obtained by the terrorist group.

The Taiz Human Rights Center reported that 1,477 civilians were subjected to arbitrary detention or abduction between November 14 and November 18. Of those, 201 were reportedly taken to undisclosed detention facilities.

Other detainees were allegedly compelled to record statements expressing allegiance to the Houthis or sign documents obligating them to cooperate with the organization.

The center cautioned that not all reported cases had been individually verified.

Separately, the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported Tuesday that the Houthis had expanded their intelligence network in Sanaa, deploying undercover operatives to identify opponents of the regime.

The group has also intensified military recruitment among government employees, offering financial incentives and promotions while threatening reluctant recruits with dismissal or fabricated criminal allegations.

Schools have become another target of the mobilization campaign. Asharq Al-Awsat reported earlier this month that Houthi authorities threatened private schools in Sanaa with closure and financial penalties if they refused to send teachers and students to pro-Houthi rallies.

International organizations have previously expressed concern over the indoctrination and military recruitment of Yemeni children.

The Houthis also appear to be taking steps to ensure the survival of their leadership in the event that their commander, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, is killed.

A study published this month by the Yemeni outlet Defense Line identified approximately 35 members of the Houthi leader’s extended family who could potentially help preserve the family’s control over the movement.

Relatives of the Houthi chief already occupy influential positions in the organization’s military and governing institutions, raising doubts over whether eliminating its leader would be sufficient to dismantle the terrorist group’s command structure.

The renewed Houthi offensive comes amid mounting humanitarian concerns in Yemen, where fighting has displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians since the country’s civil war reignited earlier this year.