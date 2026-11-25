Italy’s parliament wrote the IHRA definition of antisemitism into law last week in a move to combat anti-Jewish hatred.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

Italy’s Jewish community is facing an increasingly hostile climate as antisemitism continues to surge, with recent acts of vandalism, intimidation, and threatening graffiti in Rome reflecting the growing wave of anti-Jewish hatred, even as the government steps up its efforts to curb the trend.

In one of the latest incidents targeting the heart of Rome’s Jewish community, Italian authorities arrested a 35-year-old Egyptian man on Monday after he attempted to tear down an Israeli flag displayed in Piazza delle Cinque Scole, in the capital’s Jewish Quarter, before damaging several shops and businesses in the historic neighborhood.

After failing to remove the Israeli flag, the man turned his attention to nearby shops and businesses, vandalizing storefronts across the neighborhood—smashing windows, scrawling graffiti, breaking chairs, and damaging building facades.

The homeless, intoxicated individual, who was already known to law enforcement, was subsequently taken into custody and is now being charged with criminal damage.

In a separate incident, a series of antisemitic graffiti messages targeting Israel and prominent members of Italy’s Jewish community were discovered last week on a wall along Via Antonino Lo Surdo, in the Marconi neighborhood of southwestern Rome.

Scrawled in red paint alongside antisemitic symbols, the graffiti called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be “hanged with his servants,” explicitly naming Walker Meghnagi, president of Milan’s Jewish community, and Victor Fadlun, president of Rome’s Jewish community.

The Israeli Embassy in Italy sharply condemned the incident, denouncing the antisemitic threats against prominent Jewish figures as a disturbing escalation of hostility targeting the country’s Jewish community.

“Antisemitic graffiti in the heart of Rome, once again in an attempt to pass it off as anti-Zionism. We ask [Amnesty Italy]: is this the freedom of expression you intend to defend? The freedom to hate Jews?” an embassy spokesperson wrote in a post on X, referring to the organization’s opposition campaign against the government’s newly adopted antisemitism bill.

Italy’s parliament gave its final approval last week to legislation formally enshrining the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism into law, marking a significant development in the country’s efforts to combat anti-Jewish hatred despite opposition from left-wing lawmakers and pro-Palestinian organizations.

Under the legislation, which passed by 147 votes to 93, with five abstentions, the government has now established guiding principles for implementing its existing strategy against antisemitism without introducing new criminal offenses or penalties.

Supporters of the legislation argue that it is a necessary response to the sharp rise in antisemitic incidents and growing climate of hostility facing Italy’s Jewish community, particularly in the aftermath of the Hamas-led invasion and massacre across southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar hailed the legislation as a significant step in confronting anti-Jewish hatred, praising Italy’s leadership and describing the country as an “example for other nations in the global fight against antisemitism.”

“At a time when antisemitism is surging worldwide, Italy is sending a clear message of zero tolerance for this unique form of hatred directed at the Jewish people,” the top Israeli diplomat wrote in a post on X.

Opponents of the bill—particularly left-wing political leaders and pro-Palestinian organizations—argue that the IHRA definition could be applied in ways that restrict legitimate political expression on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, accusing the government of “exploiting the antisemitism bill to stifle criticism.”

Erika Guevara Rosas, Amnesty International’s senior director of campaigns and research, denounced the legislation, describing its passage as a “dark day for freedom of expression.”

“The new law is based on a definition that has long raised serious concerns because it conflates antisemitism with legitimate criticism of Israel, increasing the risk of widespread censorship and self-censorship,” Rosas said in a statement.

As an intergovernmental organization comprising dozens of countries, including the United States and Israel, IHRA adopted the “working definition” of antisemitism in 2016.

Since its adoption, the definition has gained widespread support from Jewish organizations and lawmakers around the world and is now used by hundreds of governmental bodies, including the European Union and the United Nations.

According to the definition, antisemitism “is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews.

Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

Beyond traditional antisemitic acts associated with the medieval period and Nazi Germany, the definition provides contemporary examples of antisemitism found in public life, media, education, workplaces, and religious settings—including Holocaust denial and modern forms targeting Israel, such as demonizing the Jewish state and denying its right to exist.

Like most countries across the Western world, Italy has seen an alarming rise in antisemitic incidents over the last three years, in the wake of the Oct. 7 atrocities.

Earlier this year, the Milan-based CDEC Foundation (Center of Contemporary Jewish Documentation) confirmed that antisemitic incidents in Italy almost reached four digits for the first time last year, spiking to record levels.

Of 1,492 reports submitted through official monitoring channels, the CDEC formally classified a record high of 963 cases as antisemitic.

By comparison, there were 877 recorded incidents in 2024, preceded by 453 such outrages in 2023 and just 241 in 2022.