MK Gadi Eisenkot attends a Knesset plenum session during the election of MK Matan Kahana of the Yashar party as Speaker of the 26th Knesset, replacing outgoing Speaker Amir Ohana, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, November 17, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman says new Israeli government with Jewish majority likely to be sworn in next week, hints he has dropped opposition to partnership with ultra-Orthodox parties.

By World Israel News Staff

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman said Wednesday morning that a new Israeli government could be formed as early as next week, citing significant progress in coalition negotiations between the opposition bloc and United Torah Judaism.

Speaking with Kan Reshet Bet, Liberman reiterated his opposition to the establishment of a minority government dependent on the parliamentary support of Arab factions, expressing confidence that an alternative arrangement involving the ultra-Orthodox parties could be reached.

“There will be no minority government. There will be a government with a Jewish majority,” Liberman said.

The remarks came hours after Yisrael Beytenu and Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party announced that their leaders had reached an agreement on the formation of a joint coalition, marking the first major breakthrough in Eisenkot’s efforts to establish a government since receiving a mandate from President Isaac Herzog earlier this month.

Liberman said the substantive negotiations between the two parties had been completed, with the understandings reached between them awaiting formalization.

According to Israel Hayom, the emerging agreement would see Liberman return to the Defense Ministry, which he headed from 2016 until his resignation in November 2018. Yisrael Beytenu is also expected to receive the Immigration and Absorption Ministry.

Liberman’s anticipated appointment as defense minister could place him at the center of efforts to resolve the longstanding dispute over military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students.

The Yisrael Beytenu chairman, who for years opposed political cooperation with the ultra-Orthodox parties, has softened his position since the October 27 election, opening the door to negotiations over a revised military conscription law.

Liberman indicated Wednesday that United Torah Judaism lawmakers had received authorization from their rabbinical leaders to move forward with negotiations.

Responding to criticism that his willingness to compromise on ultra-Orthodox conscription constituted a violation of his election promises, Liberman insisted that any legislation would have to satisfy the military’s manpower requirements and withstand judicial scrutiny.

He added that there was no reason such legislation could not also secure the approval of Rabbi Dov Lando, one of the most influential spiritual leaders of the Lithuanian ultra-Orthodox community.

“There is no draft-dodging law,” Liberman told Kan.

Despite Liberman’s optimism, significant disagreements reportedly remain over the proposed legislation, including the scope of exemptions for full-time yeshiva students and whether binding enlistment targets would be imposed.

United Torah Judaism chairman Yaakov Asher has also sought to temper reports of an imminent breakthrough, stressing that “no decisions have been made” and that the faction would act in accordance with the instructions of its rabbinical leadership.

Meanwhile, tensions within the anti-Netanyahu bloc intensified Tuesday evening when the Democrats, led by former IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Yair Golan, announced that they were suspending coalition negotiations with Eisenkot.

The far-left faction cited Eisenkot’s continuing negotiations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party over the possible formation of a national unity government, alongside what it described as a “stalemate in negotiations” within the opposition bloc.

Golan has advocated cooperation with the Arab parties, putting him at odds with Liberman and other prospective coalition partners.

Likud and Yashar negotiating teams were expected to meet again Wednesday to discuss a possible unity government, with disputes over a rotation agreement for the premiership and the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 massacre remaining unresolved.

Liberman criticized the negotiations with Likud, arguing that meeting with Netanyahu afforded the outgoing prime minister political legitimacy despite what he characterized as Netanyahu’s responsibility for Israel’s security and diplomatic failures.