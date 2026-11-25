US weighs revoking British cleric’s visa after call to expel Jews from America

State Department says it is reviewing UK preacher Calvin Robinson’s visa after he called for the US to expel its entire Jewish population.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

State Department acknowledges antisemitic remarks by British preacher Calvin Robinson as Jewish legal organization urges Trump administration to review his immigration status.

The Trump administration is reportedly reviewing the immigration status of far-right British Christian cleric Calvin Robinson following his public calls for the expulsion of Jews from the United States.

Robinson, 41, who moved to Michigan in 2024 and currently serves as rector of St. Paul’s Church in Grand Rapids, could face the revocation of his American visa following a campaign by Jewish organizations demanding federal intervention.

The Telegraph reported Tuesday that American officials were examining Robinson’s visa status. A federal source familiar with the matter described the situation as “serious, and moving quickly,” adding that officials took a “very dim view” of Robinson’s remarks.

A State Department spokesman declined to discuss Robinson’s individual immigration case but acknowledged that the department was aware of his comments, noting that it “continually reviews every valid visa” in light of new information.

The controversy erupted following Robinson’s November 13 appearance on The Command Show, a podcast hosted by right-wing commentator Joe Enders.

During the discussion, Enders alleged that Jews wielded excessive influence over the American government and asked how Christians could prevent Jewish religious beliefs from influencing the country’s institutions.

“Quite frankly, driving out the Jews is the answer,” Robinson responded.

The British cleric went on to accuse American Jews of undermining the country’s Christian culture through their involvement in the entertainment industry and other influential sectors of American society.

Rather than retracting his remarks following widespread condemnation, Robinson continued to advocate the removal of Jews from the United States in subsequent social media posts.

“We can just deport them,” Robinson wrote on X on November 20.

On Friday, Robert Garson, president of the American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists and one of President Donald Trump’s personal attorneys, sent a letter to Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, the administration’s special envoy for monitoring and combating antisemitism.

Garson requested that the State Department and Department of Homeland Security examine whether Robinson’s statements provided legal grounds for revoking his visa.

“American Jews need no instruction from Calvin Robinson on what it means to be American,” Garson wrote.

The attorney emphasized the longstanding contributions of American Jews to the country and characterized Robinson’s advocacy of their collective expulsion as incompatible with the principles upon which the United States was founded.

“His vision is not merely antisemitic. It is fundamentally un-American.”

The potential revocation of Robinson’s visa comes as the Trump administration continues to implement its January 2025 executive order aimed at combating antisemitism, including through the enforcement of immigration laws against foreign nationals engaged in unlawful conduct.

Robinson has defended his statements on religious and constitutional grounds, portraying the controversy as an attempt to restrict his freedom of speech.

“Christian countries should be governed by a Christian moral compass,” Robinson told Michigan Advance on Tuesday.

Supporters of the British cleric have threatened to mount a legal challenge should the administration move to revoke his visa, arguing that his comments are protected by the First Amendment.

The controversy has also drawn condemnation from Robinson’s former ecclesiastical superiors.

Robinson was stripped of his license to minister in the Anglican Catholic Church in January 2025 after making an apparent Nazi salute at the National Pro-Life Summit in Washington. He subsequently defended the gesture as a joke, denying that it reflected sympathy for Nazism.

The episode was among several controversies involving Robinson, whose increasingly radical political rhetoric has included attacks on Judaism, allegations of excessive Jewish influence and social media posts questioning figures relating to Holocaust survivors.

The latest scandal has also reverberated in British politics, where Robinson is associated with Restore Britain, the political movement established by former Reform UK lawmaker Rupert Lowe.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on Tuesday ruled out cooperation with Restore Britain unless it distanced itself from several controversial figures, specifically citing Robinson’s advocacy of the expulsion of American Jews.

Before moving to the United States, Robinson was a prominent conservative media personality in Britain, appearing on GB News and campaigning against progressive social policies. He has since become increasingly associated with the far-right Christian nationalist movement.

As of Wednesday, American authorities had not publicly announced a decision to revoke Robinson’s visa or initiate deportation proceedings against him.