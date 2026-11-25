Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the courtroom at the District Court in Tel Aviv for the trial against him, October 15, 2025. (Photo by Reuven Kastro/POOL)

Prosecution faces major setback as judges signal they are unlikely to convict Prime Minister Netanyahu in the two of the three cases against him, while calling for a compromise for the third.

By World Israel News Staff

In major setback for prosecutors, Jerusalem District Court judges question prospects of conviction in Case 4000, cast doubt on criminal allegations in Case 2000 and recommend seeking an agreement in Case 1000.

The judges presiding over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial delivered a major blow to the State Attorney’s Office Wednesday, recommending that prosecutors consider abandoning the most serious of the three criminal cases against the premier and questioning whether the conduct described in another case constitutes a criminal offense.

The recommendations were issued during an extraordinary hearing at the Jerusalem District Court attended by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Aisman, following a summons issued by the three-judge panel overseeing the trial.

Presiding Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman, speaking on behalf of the panel, which also includes judges Moshe Bar-Am and Oded Shaham, said Netanyahu’s completion of his testimony had brought the proceedings to a point at which the prosecution should reassess its position.

The judges indicated that the likelihood of securing a conviction in Case 4000, the only case in which Netanyahu faces a bribery charge, was low.

The court identified substantial evidentiary problems with the testimony of former Communications Ministry Director-General Shlomo Filber, who turned state’s witness during the investigation.

Prosecutors have alleged that Netanyahu instructed Filber to advance regulatory measures benefiting telecommunications giant Bezeq and its controlling shareholder, Shaul Elovitch, in exchange for favorable coverage on the Elovitch-owned Walla news website.

The judges cited inconsistencies in Filber’s testimony, changes in his account during the investigation and objective evidence that appeared incompatible with his version of events.

The panel also questioned whether prosecutors had established that Netanyahu received unusually favorable treatment from Walla and whether the prime minister was aware of such preferential treatment at the time.

Those problems, the judges indicated, undermine not only the bribery allegation but also the accompanying breach of trust charge.

Wednesday’s hearing marked the third occasion on which the judges have raised concerns regarding the bribery charge, following similar interventions in June 2023 and June 2026.

Unlike the previous recommendations, however, Wednesday’s remarks called into question the viability of the broader case against Netanyahu.

The judges also expressed skepticism regarding Case 2000, which centers on conversations between Netanyahu and Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes concerning favorable media coverage and possible legislation that would have adversely affected the newspaper’s principal competitor, Israel Hayom.

The prosecution alleges that Netanyahu’s conduct during those conversations constituted fraud and breach of trust, even though the alleged arrangement was never implemented.

“We have serious doubts as to whether what is described in the indictment constitutes an offense,” Friedman-Feldman said.

The judges invited prosecutors to submit arguments explaining why the conduct attributed to Netanyahu should be regarded as criminal before the court determines how to proceed.

Regarding Case 1000, in which Netanyahu is accused of fraud and breach of trust in connection with luxury gifts received from wealthy businessmen Arnon Milchan and James Packer, the judges indicated that most of the relevant evidence had already been presented and that the proceedings could be brought toward a conclusion.

The panel expressed openness to an agreed resolution of the case.

Friedman-Feldman emphasized that the court had not reached a final verdict and that its observations concerned Netanyahu alone, rather than the other defendants in the proceedings.

“The public interest requires reconsideration,” she said.

Baharav-Miara responded that she would examine the judges’ recommendations with the prosecution team, while insisting that the trial must ultimately conclude with either a verdict or an “appropriate arrangement.”

The attorney general also noted that prosecutors had previously accepted President Isaac Herzog’s initiative to facilitate negotiations between the prosecution and the defense.

“Our outstretched hand remained hanging in the air,” Baharav-Miara said.

Netanyahu’s defense attorney, Amit Hadad, expressed willingness to pursue criminal mediation under the auspices of the court rather than through the president.

The developments drew enthusiastic reactions from senior members of Netanyahu’s government, who renewed their demands for an end to the proceedings.

Defense Minister Israel Katz called on Herzog to intervene immediately, describing the prosecution as a “trial born in sin.”

Justice Minister Yariv Levin also reacted to the judges’ statements, recalling Netanyahu’s assertion in 2017 that the criminal investigations would yield nothing because he had committed no wrongdoing.

Netanyahu was indicted in November 2019 by then-Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, with his trial formally commencing in May 2020.

The prime minister has consistently denied all the allegations against him, accusing police investigators and prosecutors of conducting a politically motivated campaign to remove him from office.

Despite Wednesday’s developments, none of the charges against Netanyahu has formally been withdrawn, and Baharav-Miara has not committed to accepting the court’s recommendations.