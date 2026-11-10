Israel’s new Knesset sworn in today as Netanyahu and Eisenkot battle for power

Israel’s 26th Knesset will officially open Tuesday with all 120 lawmakers taking the oath of office, marking a new political chapter as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar! leader Gadi Eisenkot battle over the formation of the next government.

The ceremony, attended by President Isaac Herzog, Netanyahu, and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, will feature a moving tribute to Israel’s fallen soldiers. Avi Harush, father of Sgt. Reef Harush, killed fighting in Gaza in April 2024, will recite Psalm 122. David Ben-Gurion’s historic reading of Israel’s Declaration of Independence will be played, and a children’s choir will perform Hatikvah.

Behind the celebrations, coalition negotiations are intensifying. Eisenkot, who received the mandate to form a government, has reached an agreement with Avigdor Liberman to give his party the Knesset speakership. Liberman is also seeking to bring ultra-Orthodox parties into a potential coalition.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, is pushing for a national unity government under his leadership, insisting that Likud, as the largest party, should retain the premiership. The new parliament will convene with Israel’s next government still undecided.