The far-right podcaster is reportedly weighing independent White House campaign if Republicans nominate Rubio over JD Vance, denouncing the secretary of state’s supporters as neoconservatives.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson is reportedly preparing for a possible third-party presidential campaign in 2028 aimed at preventing Secretary of State Marco Rubio from succeeding President Donald Trump in the White House.

According to a report published Tuesday by the Washington Examiner, Carlson is considering entering the general election as a third-party candidate should Rubio secure the Republican presidential nomination.

The former Fox News host would reportedly refrain from running if Vice President JD Vance became the Republican nominee.

The report comes amid growing divisions within the Republican Party following its devastating losses in this month’s midterm elections, with Rubio emerging as an increasingly formidable potential rival to Vance.

During an interview Monday with conservative political activist and podcast host Brandon Straka, Carlson expressed his preference for Vance while attacking Republicans rallying behind Rubio.

“If you think that Marco Rubio is better for this country than JD Vance, then you, my friend, are a neocon,” Carlson said.

The interview, Carlson’s first since the midterm elections, touched on the future of the MAGA movement, the war with Iran, US relations with Israel, accusations of antisemitism and the influence of major Republican donors.

Carlson has emerged as a prominent isolationist and an increasingly vocal critic of US support for Israel, putting him at odds with more traditionally hawkish Republicans, including Rubio.

Vance, by contrast, has long been associated with the Republican Party’s more foreign policy-restraint-oriented wing and has maintained close ties with Carlson.

The prospect of a Rubio candidacy has gained considerable traction since the November 3 elections, which saw Republicans lose control of both chambers of Congress.

A national Emerson College poll released last Thursday found Rubio leading Vance by 20 percentage points among Republican primary voters presented with a list of potential presidential candidates.

Rubio received 44% support, compared to 24% for Vance, 9% for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 6% for Donald Trump Jr. and 5% for Carlson.

When respondents were asked to name their preferred candidate without being presented with a list, Rubio led Vance by 36% to 20%.

The results represented a dramatic reversal from November 2025, when Vance led Rubio by 54% to 6% in Emerson’s open-ended survey.

Other polls, however, have continued to show Vance enjoying substantial support among Republican voters.

While Rubio previously indicated that he would not seek the presidency if Vance entered the race, CNN reported last week that the secretary of state was giving increasingly serious consideration to a campaign, according to people close to him.

Some Republicans reportedly fear that Vance’s close identification with the Trump administration could undermine his prospects in the general election following the party’s midterm defeat.

The Washington Examiner separately reported last week that several individuals close to Trump remained skeptical that Rubio would ultimately launch a presidential campaign, even if Vance opted against running.

Carlson, who departed Fox News in April 2023 and subsequently established his own media platform, has faced recurring speculation about his political ambitions.

A third-party presidential campaign by Carlson would face considerable organizational and financial obstacles, including securing ballot access across the country.

However, such a campaign could potentially siphon votes away from the Republican nominee in closely contested battleground states, jeopardizing the party’s chances of retaining the White House even if Carlson himself failed to win any electoral votes.