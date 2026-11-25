As of June 2026, at least 63 Christians were detained for their religious beliefs or activities, including 38 serving prison sentences and 25 held in pretrial detention, according to USCIRF.

By Maddie Ali, The Algemeiner

Amid reports of Christian ministers being killed and believers arrested across Iran, the seizure of a historic Tehran church underscores how the Iranian regime continues to treat independent religious activity as a threat to its authority.

In recent months, the Islamic Republic of Iran has intensified its crackdown on Christian communities, adding another dimension to the government’s broader campaign against freedom of worship.

While the authorities routinely portray religious minorities as potential security threats, the growing pressure on Christian converts and Protestant communities raises serious questions about the regime’s commitment to even the limited protections guaranteed under its own constitution.

According to figures provided by Texas-based Iran Alive Ministries to Baptist Press in August, at least 33 Christians associated with its underground church network were killed in recent months, while about 131 Christians were arrested.

Fourteen remained imprisoned, with some facing death sentences. These figures have not been independently verified.

The absence of transparent government reporting on such incidents, coupled with severe restrictions on independent journalism and press freedom more broadly in Iran, makes it exceptionally difficult to establish the full scale of religious persecution.

Consequently, accounts from underground networks and organizations monitoring human rights violations often remain among the few available sources of information.

“This is just a snap picture of the people connected to Iran Alive,” Hormuz Shariat, founder of the network of ministries, told Baptist Press.

The group acknowledged that it could identify only 20 of approximately 176 killed or imprisoned individuals it was tracking, underscoring the difficulties of documenting religious persecution inside a country where independent monitoring is severely restricted.

While most of those in prison are unaccounted for, family members of some have been in communication with Iran Alive Ministries.

“We get reports by his family, who visit them,” Shariat told CBN News earlier this month, referring to one Christian on death row.

“‘Say, how is he doing?’ ‘He could be killed any day.’ He said, ‘He is so up.’ He says, ‘If I die, I go with them to meet Jesus.’ And people around him, they say, ‘How come you have so much peace?’ He said, ‘Because of Jesus.’ So, he’s leading many people on death row to the Lord.”

The arrests and killings come amid the wider repression that followed nationwide anti-government protests in January, when security forces launched a violent crackdown against demonstrators protesting the Islamic Republic.

Rather than limiting its campaign to political activists, the government has increasingly invoked national security arguments to target individuals and communities whose religious identities or activities fall outside the state’s ideological boundaries.

An October 2026 country brief by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) documented the systematic targeting of Christians, particularly converts from Islam.

The commission reported that Iranian authorities have increasingly portrayed Christians as promoters of so-called “Zionist Christianity,” linking them to foreign influence, especially Israel, and effectively framing their religious identity as a national security threat.

As of June 2026, at least 63 Christians were detained for their religious beliefs or activities, including 38 serving prison sentences and 25 held in pretrial detention, according to USCIRF.

The majority of those formally charged were converts from Islam. Authorities have relied on broadly worded legal provisions, including Article 500 of the Islamic Penal Code, which criminalizes “propaganda contrary to the holy religion of Islam.”

“Believers are not doing well,” Shariat told CBN News. “The economy’s really bad … So, Christians … have double pressure: [the] economy, but also persecution by the government, and we need to pray for them.”

The treatment of Christian converts emphasizes the gap between the Islamic Republic’s stated commitment to religious tolerance and its treatment of religious minorities.

Although Iran’s constitution formally recognizes Christianity, Judaism, and Zoroastrianism as minority religions, that recognition does not translate into equal religious freedom.

The legal distinction between historically recognized Christian communities and converts from Islam reflects a system in which the exercise of religious freedom remains conditional on adherence to boundaries imposed by the state.

A particularly striking example is the confiscation of St. Peter’s Evangelical Church in Tehran, a historic institution with about 150 years of Christian heritage, by the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order, a state-controlled organization that seizes religious and private property.

In July, United Nations human rights experts condemned the seizure of the church compound and the eviction of 27 Armenian and Assyrian Christian residents.

The compound was more than a place of worship. It included homes, schools, and offices serving the Christian community.

According to the UN experts, 20 families, most of them low-income and long-standing residents, were also threatened with arrest if they failed to comply.

“Forced evictions are incompatible with international human rights law,” the UN experts said in their July 15 statement, warning that the expulsions risked leaving members of recognized religious minorities homeless.

Mai Sato, the UN special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Iran, told the “Article 18” podcast last month that her communication on the confiscation was her most recent concerning the persecution of Christians in Iran.

She noted that since 2011, Iran has only responded on the record to one UN communication out of several about the regime’s mistreatment of Christians, officially ignoring the others.

The World Council of Churches also condemned the seizure of St. Peter’s, the oldest Protestant church in Iran.

Its general secretary, Jerry Pillay, described the confiscation and displacement as a serious violation of religious freedom, calling on Iranian authorities to reverse the decision and allow the congregation and residents to return.

The pressure on Christian institutions extends beyond Tehran. USCIRF reported that the historic Evangelical Church of Mashhad was demolished in June 2026, with no investigation or prosecution of those responsible reported by the commission.

The loss of these institutions raises concerns about the future of organized Christian worship, particularly for Persian-speaking converts who already face severe restrictions.

The British government’s October 2026 update on Christians in Iran likewise concluded that converts who openly practice Christianity are likely to face persecution.

It also documented the use of vaguely defined national security charges and harsh prison sentences against converts and individuals accused of evangelism.

Meanwhile, Iran Alive Ministries reported 5,849 “salvations,” or conversions, through its outreach programs in 2026.

While this figure could not be independently verified, it illustrates the continued reach of underground Christian networks despite government pressure.

The Islamic Republic has spent decades attempting to regulate religious expression through surveillance, intimidation, and punitive legislation.

Yet the persistence of underground churches suggests that coercion has failed to eliminate the desire among Iranians to practice a faith of their own choosing.

For Iranian Christians, the issue is no longer simply whether they can practice their faith openly. It is whether they can retain their homes, communities, and freedom without being treated as enemies of the state.