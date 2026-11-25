According to the authors, the Dimona facility is approaching the end of its designed lifespan and its pressure vessel shows signs of wear, though Israel intends to keep it running until 2040.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

Israel is estimated to hold about 90 nuclear warheads, according to a new report by nuclear experts at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS).

The report, written by Hans Kristensen and Mackenzie Knight-Boyle, was published this month in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

It draws on commercial satellite imagery from the past year and points to extensive construction at the Dimona reactor complex in the Negev.

Nearly seven decades after work began on the Dimona reactor, Israel maintains its long-standing policy of nuclear ambiguity, neither confirming nor denying the capabilities attributed to it.

The FAS researchers used satellite photos and analytical tools to piece together a detailed picture of the arsenal they attribute to Israel.

The estimate of about 90 warheads is unchanged from the researchers’ previous assessment in 2022. International experts estimate that Israel holds 800 to 1,000 kilograms of plutonium, theoretically enough for 160 to 250 warheads.

The report’s authors believe, however, that much of that material is kept as a strategic reserve and has not been converted into weapons.

The condition of the Dimona reactor is the report’s central focus. According to the authors, the facility is approaching the end of its designed lifespan and its pressure vessel shows signs of wear, though Israel intends to keep it running until 2040.

The satellite images reveal the largest construction project at the site in decades, including deep underground excavations and a new round structure with a diameter similar to that of the existing reactor.

The researchers say it is not yet clear whether the new structure is a storage vessel or infrastructure tied to extending the facility’s life.

Either way, they say, the scale of the work points to significant investment in the site.

The report also sets out the three components of the deterrent it attributes to Israel.

The air component, according to the researchers, consists of one or two squadrons of F-16 jets, and possibly F-15I aircraft, adapted for special missions, with the warheads stored separately in secure underground facilities.

The land component, according to the report, includes up to 50 Jericho missiles deployed at the Sdot Micha base, where 23 renovated bunkers were documented.

The researchers say the upgraded Jericho 3 can reach about 4,000 kilometers, a range covering all of Iran and extending as far as western Russia.

The naval component, the report says, is based on the Dolphin submarine fleet in Haifa. The fleet numbers six submarines, which are due to be replaced over the next decade by the Dakar class.

The submarines are fitted with unusually wide 650 mm launch tubes, which analysts assess are intended for long-range cruise missiles.

The authors also point to a new political challenge from Washington.

In May, 30 Democratic members of Congress sent a public letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio demanding disclosure of information about Israel’s nuclear capabilities against the backdrop of the war with Iran.