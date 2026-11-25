Nearly 70 years after construction began at Dimona, a new assessment by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) estimates that Israel possesses approximately 90 nuclear warheads, while examining its suspected air, land, and sea-based nuclear capabilities.

The report, published in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, examines Israel’s fighter jets, Jericho ballistic missiles, and Dolphin-class submarines as potential components of its nuclear deterrent, although their precise nuclear capabilities remain unconfirmed.

Satellite imagery also reveals the largest construction project at Dimona in decades, including a mysterious circular structure similar in size to the existing reactor. Researchers caution that there is no evidence confirming it is a new nuclear reactor.

The findings come as 30 Democratic lawmakers have challenged Washington’s decades-long silence over Israel’s nuclear capabilities, demanding greater transparency. Despite mounting scrutiny, Israel continues to maintain its longstanding policy of nuclear ambiguity, neither confirming nor denying possession of nuclear weapons.