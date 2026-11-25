Israel’s nuclear secrets: New report estimates 90 warheads, reveals major Dimona expansion November 25, 2026 View of the nuclear facility in Dimona, southern Israel. (Flash90/Moshe Shai) (Flash90/Moshe Shai)Israel’s nuclear secrets: New report estimates 90 warheads, reveals major Dimona expansion Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/israels-nuclear-secrets-new-report-estimates-90-warheads-reveals-major-dimona-expansion/ Email Print Nearly 70 years after construction began at Dimona, a new assessment by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) estimates that Israel possesses approximately 90 nuclear warheads, while examining its suspected air, land, and sea-based nuclear capabilities. The report, published in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, examines Israel’s fighter jets, Jericho ballistic missiles, and Dolphin-class submarines as potential components of its nuclear deterrent, although their precise nuclear capabilities remain unconfirmed. Satellite imagery also reveals the largest construction project at Dimona in decades, including a mysterious circular structure similar in size to the existing reactor. Researchers caution that there is no evidence confirming it is a new nuclear reactor. The findings come as 30 Democratic lawmakers have challenged Washington’s decades-long silence over Israel’s nuclear capabilities, demanding greater transparency. Despite mounting scrutiny, Israel continues to maintain its longstanding policy of nuclear ambiguity, neither confirming nor denying possession of nuclear weapons. Bulletin of the Atomic ScientistsDimonaDimona nuclear powerplantFederation of American ScientistsIsraelNuclear program