The commander allegedly oversaw the torture and execution of Palestinians who opposed Hamas rule.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli military officials reported finding boxes of UNICEF humanitarian aid in the apartment of a senior Hamas security commander in the northern Gaza Strip who was killed in a joint operation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet.

IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee reported the discovery on Tuesday.

Military footage showed dozens of cardboard boxes bearing the UNICEF logo stacked inside the residence of Muhammad Abu al-Ouf, who headed Hamas’s Internal Security Mechanism in northern Gaza.

IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Ella Waweya addressed the discovery on Wednesday, accusing Abu al-Ouf of involvement in the persecution, torture, and execution of Palestinians who opposed Hamas rule.

“Why does humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip end up in the hands of terrorists who abuse and kill their own people?” she asked.

According to Israel National News, Abu al-Ouf was killed in an Israeli airstrike one day after Israeli forces killed his direct superior, Naim Muhammad Ashur Abu Nahal, who headed Hamas’s Internal Security Mechanism throughout the Gaza Strip.

Israeli intelligence identified Abu al-Ouf as a senior figure possessing extensive knowledge of Hamas’s operations and security apparatus.

His responsibilities reportedly extended beyond internal security to the planning and direction of attacks targeting Israeli civilians and military personnel.

He was also involved in efforts to restore Hamas’s military and security infrastructure and maintain its operational capabilities.

Israeli military officials attributed to Abu al-Ouf a significant role in Hamas’s violent suppression of Palestinian opposition within the Gaza Strip, including the execution of residents who challenged the terrorist organization’s authority.

The presence of UNICEF-marked humanitarian supplies inside the commander’s residence has raised renewed questions about the distribution of international assistance in Gaza and the diversion of supplies intended for Palestinian civilians to senior Hamas officials.

The military footage documented the presence of the aid boxes inside the apartment.