Gazans walk past buildings destroyed in the Jorat al-Luth area, located between Rafah and Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, November 10, 2025. (Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Ambassador Danny Danon noted that the exhibition ignores the October 7 massacre and Hamas’ use of civilian infrastructure for terror purposes.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon blasted the organization for hosting an anti-Israel exhibition at its New York headquarters, charging that it presents a heavily biased account of the conflict and demonizes Israel, while absolving Hamas of responsibility for the civilian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The exhibition, titled “Don’t Look Away,” recently opened at UN headquarters and features photographs depicting scenes of destruction and suffering in Gaza following the war between Israel and Hamas.

However, Danon argued that the display provides no context for the suffering, including the fact that the war began with Hamas’ October 7, 2023, invasion and massacre in southern Israel, or that the terrorist organization leverages civilian infrastructure for military purposes.

The exhibition also cites casualty statistics from Gaza’s Hamas-controlled Health Ministry, including figures on the number of people killed and the proportion identified as civilians and children. The UN has previously admitted that these numbers are inaccurate and likely inflated.

“The UN has reached a new moral low by sponsoring and funding an exhibition that presents a distorted narrative of the war in Gaza without a word about the October 7 massacre and without any mention of Hamas,” Danon said in a media statement.

“Adopting the false figures of Hamas’s ‘Health Ministry’ and presenting them as facts in the UN building crosses a red line,” Danon continued.

“We expect the new secretary-general, who will be elected soon, to put an end to the blatant Palestinian propaganda in the organization’s corridors,” the diplomat added.

The Palestinian mission to the UN also posted about the exhibition’s opening, saying that the project is focused on “recognition of human suffering, of the inherent dignity of a people denied their rights and faced with the prospect of destruction, and as a reminder… not to become indifferent and to act in solidarity” with the Palestinians.

The mission’s post drew criticism from some X users, including one who challenged the exhibition’s omissions.

“Where’s the exhibit showing Hamas’ founding document that calls for massacring Jews? Where’s the exhibit showing Hamas massacring kids at a music concert? Where’s the exhibit showing Palestinians refusing a state many times?” the user wrote.