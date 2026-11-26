An American volunteer said the proximity to the Lebanese border “doesn’t even cross my mind,” adding, “I love being here.”

By World Israel News Staff

Foreign volunteers have returned to experience kibbutz life at Baram, an agricultural community on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, for the first time in three years since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, massacres.

Their return marks a turning point in the community’s recovery, as young people from abroad who want to work and learn in Israel’s cooperative communities begin arriving once again at Kibbutz Baram, located less than 300 meters (1,000 feet) from the Lebanese border.

Following October 7, the kibbutz was evacuated of its residents, including the 30 volunteers from 10 countries who had been present at the time of the attack.

The community faced more than a year of regular rocket, drone and missile attacks by the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist organization. In recent months, most residents have returned home, and the arrival of foreign volunteers is another indication that the battered community is gradually returning to normal life.

Marek Ruchla, 24, from Warsaw, Poland, and Fred Schwenke, 19, from Raleigh, North Carolina, spoke to the Hebrew-language news outlet Ynet about their decision to volunteer at Baram.

“I came to the kibbutz to explore Israel and learn about the kibbutz,” Ruchla said. “I heard this was the best kibbutz. I know we’re about 300 meters from the border, but it’s safe here. There’s no problem. Everything is fine.”

Schwenke said the proximity to the Lebanese border “doesn’t even cross my mind,” adding, “I love being here.”

Volunteers are also gradually returning to other kibbutzim across Israel, although the broader program has yet to recover to its prewar scale.

“Our goal is to return within a year to the level of activity that characterized the program before [the October 7th massacre and subsequent war],” the Kibbutz Movement said in a media statement.

“However, we are now dealing with a reality very different from the one we knew before the war. Israel’s standing in the world has deteriorated, public discourse about it is difficult and polarized, and we are seeing a significant decline in interest among young people abroad in coming here.”