WATCH: Ben-Gvir at the Knesset – ‘There will never be a Palestine, it’s only in your imagination’ November 26, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ben-gvir-at-the-knesset-there-will-never-be-a-palestine-its-only-in-your-imagination/ Email Print Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was kicked out of the Knesset plenum after calling out Arab MKs for supporting Hamas while telling them there will never be a Palestine and it exists only in their imagination. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/lYoo22L-mSiCCOzR.mp4 Itamar Ben-GvirKnessetPalestine