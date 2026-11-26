Iran’s grip on Lebanon through Hezbollah faces new questions as IRGC scales back Beirut presence

Hezbollah fighter holding an Iranian-made anti-aircraft missile on the border with Israel, in Naqoura, south Lebanon. (AP/ Hussein Malla, File)

The Shia Islamist group—which for decades has exerted significant influence across Lebanon—had warned the IRGC that it lacks the military resources and domestic support to withstand another large-scale conflict.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

After decades of building Hezbollah into its most powerful regional proxy, Iran now appears to be reassessing its influence in Lebanon through the Lebanese terrorist group, whose military losses and mounting domestic challenges have exposed growing strains as the threat of another war with Israel looms.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) began evacuating facilities in and around Beirut’s southern Dahieh suburbs earlier this week, relocating personnel and equipment to Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley, Arabic media reported—a move that could signal a shift in Tehran’s military footprint and operational arrangements with Hezbollah.

The Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan and Emirati outlet Erem News both reported the development, citing security sources.

With a renewed confrontation between Iran and Israel threatening to erupt, the Iranian regime reportedly ordered the relocation after Lebanon received multiple warnings from Arab governments and US intermediaries that the Jewish state could intensify its military operations in Lebanon if Hezbollah joined the fighting.

According to Nidaa al-Watan, the IRGC’s relocation involves not only personnel, including Iranian officers tasked with overseeing the reconstruction of Hezbollah’s military capabilities, but also logistical equipment and operational infrastructure.

Even though Lebanon banned the IRGC from conducting military and security operations on its territory earlier this year, prompting dozens of Iranian officers to leave the country, Lebanese security agencies have since tracked the arrival of other IRGC-linked personnel and commanders, some reportedly entering under diplomatic cover.

Iranian officials in Lebanon were helping rebuild Hezbollah’s military capabilities, much of which were devastated during the group’s wars with Israel in 2024 and earlier this year.

Hezbollah resumed attacks on Israel in early March, days after the launch of the joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

Iranian intelligence and military officers had reportedly helped restructure Hezbollah’s command from a centralized hierarchy into smaller, decentralized units to allow the group to continue operating if its senior leadership were eliminated, while also overseeing the rebuilding of the group’s military infrastructure and recruitment efforts.

Amid Israeli threats of renewed military action and growing efforts by the Lebanese government to bring Hezbollah’s weapons under state control, reports of an IRGC pullback have cast fresh uncertainty over the future of Iran’s foothold in Lebanon, with the reasons for the move—and whether it signals a temporary redeployment or a more sweeping retreat—still unclear.

Long regarded as the heart of Hezbollah’s political, social, and security power, Beirut’s southern suburbs have also served as a key hub for Iran’s influence in Lebanon, making any reduction in Tehran’s presence there potentially significant for its proxy’s internal balance of power.

Experts warn that the implications of the reported IRGC relocation will depend on whether it amounts to a temporary redeployment or signals a deeper shift in the military relationship between Tehran and its chief proxy regional force.

These latest reports follow earlier accounts that Hezbollah had asked the IRGC, to which it reports directly, not to pull the group into another war as the threat of renewed conflict between Tehran and the Jewish state continues to mount.

The Shia Islamist group—which for decades has exerted significant influence across Lebanon—had warned the IRGC that it lacks the military resources and domestic support to withstand another large-scale conflict.

Still facing the fallout of the war with Israel earlier this year that left thousands homeless and displaced entire communities across southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and Beirut’s southern suburbs, Hezbollah is now under mounting pressure from both a Lebanese government determined to prevent another conflict and a disgruntled Shia population that has borne the brunt of much of the fighting.

The Lebanese terrorist group reportedly told the IRGC that the heavy losses it suffered in its last war against Israel have left its forces depleted, its military infrastructure badly damaged, and its ability to rebuild its arsenal severely constrained, undermining its capacity to withstand another major Israeli offensive or meet Tehran’s expectations in a wider regional conflict.

Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has renewed his calls for Hezbollah to disarm, insisting that the state must hold a monopoly on weapons and warning that the group’s arsenal has done more to destroy the country than serve its interests.

“We are working to engage with Hezbollah, both directly and indirectly, to make clear that its weapons no longer serve a purpose and that only the state can ensure the protection of all citizens. We are calling on the group to enter negotiations and work toward a peaceful resolution,” Aoun said in a televised interview last week.

“Unfortunately, these weapons no longer serve to defend Lebanon but are instead being used to advance regional agendas,” he continued.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei pushed back against Aoun’s insinuation of Iranian interference in the country’s internal affairs and sovereignty, arguing that Israel was the one violating Lebanon’s territorial integrity.

“Iran certainly holds full and absolute respect for the Lebanese people, their culture, and Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Iranian diplomat said in a statement.

“Lebanon does not have two problems, but rather a single problem: the Israeli occupation.”

Earlier this year, Israel and Lebanon agreed to a US-backed ceasefire framework to disarm Hezbollah, gradually withdraw Israeli forces from southern Lebanon (which borders northern Israel), and deploy the Lebanese Armed Forces in their place, starting in designated pilot areas as part of broader efforts to restore state authority and stabilize the border.

However, implementation has largely stalled, with Israel maintaining troops in a security zone extending roughly 10 kilometers into southern Lebanon to protect its northern communities, prevent further terrorist attacks, and dismantle Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure in the area.

Despite the US, Israeli, and Lebanese governments all demanding disarmament to move forward with a broader ceasefire and potential peace deal, Hezbollah has repeatedly refused to give up its weapons.

The Iranian proxy has accused Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam of betraying the “resistance” and collaborating with Israel amid ongoing direct bilateral negotiations, branding them “traitors” aligned with foreign interests.