People take part in an anti-Israel rally in Berlin in May 2024. (AP/ Ebrahim Noroozi)

A survey found nearly half of Germans favor restraint in global crises, while just 40 percent want Berlin more active.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

More than eight decades after the Holocaust, a majority of Germans no longer believe their country has a special historical and moral responsibility for Israel’s security, as far-right and far-left movements gain political momentum and reshape the country’s increasingly polarized landscape.

According to a newly released survey by the Körber Foundation, an independent German organization dedicated to international dialogue and civic engagement, German society is increasingly distancing itself from the historical commitment to Israel that has long shaped relations between the two countries.

The findings point to a striking rejection of Germany’s post-Holocaust responsibility toward Israel, with 61 percent of respondents saying the country has no special obligation to ensure the Jewish state’s security, compared with 36 percent who believe otherwise.

The share of Germans who recognize such an obligation has dropped by two percentage points since last year.

The survey offers little insight into what lies behind Germans’ rejection of bearing a special responsibility for Israel’s security, leaving open whether respondents are dismissing the notion altogether, interpreting it differently, or separating that obligation from their views on the current Israeli government and its policies.

Even so, experts warned that the findings have serious implications for Germany’s Jewish community and relations with Israel, as the historical basis for the two countries’ special relationship appears to be steadily losing public support.

The survey also examined whether Germany should provide military assistance to other countries, explicitly including Israel, finding that nearly half of respondents favor greater restraint in international crises, while just 40 percent want Berlin to take on a more active role.

Among those who support greater international engagement, 77 percent identified diplomatic initiatives as their preferred approach, compared with just 13 percent who favored military action and 7 percent who supported financial assistance—signaling limited willingness to provide allies with tangible support during times of conflict.

The latest findings come as Germany faces mounting political polarization, with far-right and far-left parties gaining ground in regional elections and intensifying concerns over the future of Jewish life and the country’s commitment to confronting rising antisemitism.

Germany’s new Commissioner for Jewish Life and the Fight Against Antisemitism, Katharina von Schnurbein, warned this week of the potential consequences of the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) entering the federal government—as the party continues to strengthen its electoral foothold across the country’s eastern states, where it recently secured its strongest-ever results in several regional races.

“What makes the AfD’s ideology particularly dangerous is its assault on Germany’s culture of remembrance,” von Schnurbein, who took office last month, told German media.

“Refusing to confront the significance of the Holocaust for Germany and humanity means undermining the very foundations of our democracy.”

“An AfD-led government could have very real and serious consequences for Holocaust remembrance,” the German official continued, questioning “whether established educational institutions would still be able to shape and preserve Germany’s culture of remembrance freely and independently.”

After securing its strongest-ever results in multiple regional elections, the AfD—which Germany’s domestic intelligence agency classifies as a right-wing extremist party—has emerged as the second-largest political force in the Bundestag, Germany’s federal parliament.

The party could even make history by forming Germany’s first far-right state government since World War II in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt.

In one of the latest controversies surrounding the AfD’s increasingly inflammatory anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric, lawmaker Kay Gottschalk has faced mounting backlash after publishing a now-deleted social media post denying the Jewish state’s right to exist.

The party has also come under fire for remarks by AfD politician Björn Höcke, who declared that Holocaust Remembrance Day was “not a Jewish national day of mourning, but a German “one”—comments widely criticized for downplaying the specifically Jewish significance of Holocaust commemoration and seemingly excluding Jewish people from Germany’s national identity.

On the opposite end of the political spectrum, the far-left Die Linke party could soon enter Berlin’s state government for the first time if coalition negotiations succeed, following the party’s strongest-ever performance in a Berlin state election.

Die Linke’s victory has brought fresh scrutiny over the party’s ties to anti-Israel activists and allegations of antisemitism among its members, while fueling growing fears over what its rise could mean for the future of Berlin’s Jewish community.

In one of the latest controversies to engulf the party, Die Linke lawmaker Vanessa Emde was expelled from the party’s parliamentary group in Berlin after two-thirds of her fellow party lawmakers voted to oust her on Tuesday, amid allegations that she had questioned Israel’s right to exist and maintained ties with activists connected to Palestinian terrorist organizations.

Emde denounced her expulsion as the result of a “media smear campaign,” even as 33 members voted in favor of the move, six opposed it, and four abstained.

Rather than losing her party membership or seat in the Berlin House of Representatives, Emde will simply be barred from serving in Die Linke’s parliamentary faction, effectively forcing her to sit as an independent.

Emde had repeatedly refused to apologize for or retract her remarks, insisting in response to calls for clarification that “Israel exists de facto and is committing genocide with German support.”

Kerstin Wolter, head of Die Linke in Berlin, stressed that the vote was not about rejecting solidarity with “Palestine,” reiterating the party’s commitment to “support Palestinians in their fight to defend their rights.”

Following the Berlin state elections, Die Linke lawmakers signed a declaration rejecting antisemitism and pledging to protect Jewish life in an apparent attempt to reassure potential coalition partners of the party’s commitment to confronting a growing wave of hostility facing the country’s Jewish community.

However, the pledge has since been overshadowed by mounting internal divisions and a series of antisemitic statements by party members, exposing a widening gap between Die Linke’s stated commitments and the rhetoric of some of its representatives.

Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, has repeatedly warned against an alliance between the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the Greens that could bring Die Linke into Berlin’s state government, citing deep concerns over what he describes as the party’s long record of antisemitic transgressions.

“The SPD and the Greens must understand that by paving the way for the Left Party [Die Linke] to enter Berlin’s state government and, ultimately, the Red City Hall, they are putting social cohesion and Jewish life in the capital at risk,” Schuster said in a statement.

He also accused the party of fostering “a systematic pattern” in which antisemitism is increasingly downplayed, with anti-Jewish rhetoric “disguised as supposed political activism.”

Berlin Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Stefan Evers, a member of Germany’s governing coalition, sharply criticized Die Linke’s decision to expel Emde from its parliamentary group, arguing that the move does nothing to change the fact that “her positions are shared right up to the party leadership.”

“Emde is being used as a pawn on the party’s road to power. Die Linke’s problem is not individual displays of ego but a deeper, structural problem with antisemitism,” Evers said in a statement.

“The leaders of the SPD and the Greens must explain to Jewish communities and their own members how they can politically and morally justify continuing to pave the way for a party with such positions to enter the Red City Hall,” he continued.