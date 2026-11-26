Former Hamas hostage Amit Soussana to be nominated for 2027 Nobel Peace Prize

Former hostage Amit Soussana receives the International Women of Courage Award at the State Department in Washington, D.C., April 1, 2025. (Liri Agami/Flash90)

Soussana has talked about her sexual abuse at the United Nations and the White House, and her testimony was featured in the documentary “Screams Before Silence.”

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Israel’s Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Gila Gamliel, has announced that for the 2027 Nobel Peace Prize she will nominate Amit Soussana, an Israeli lawyer who was abducted on Oct. 7, 2023, by Hamas-led terrorists from her home in southern Israel and sexually assaulted and tortured during her 55 days in captivity.

The announcement coincided with International Day for the Fight Against Violence Against Women on Wednesday.

Gamliel, who is also a member of Israel’s security cabinet, said she will submit the nomination together with World Women’s International Zionist Organization (WIZO) President Anat Vidor.

The nomination will be submitted to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which selects the Nobel Peace Prize laureates.

Gamliel is qualified to nominate candidates for a Nobel Prize due to the fact that she is a government official and Knesset member.

The deadline for submissions is Jan. 31, 2027.

“Amit has spoken courageously—openly and without hiding her face—about the sexual violence she endured while in Hamas captivity, transforming her testimony into a global campaign against the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war,” Gamliel wrote in a post on Instagram.

Soussana was abducted from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on Oct. 7, 2023, and beaten and dragged to the Gaza Strip by her captors.

In 2024, after her release, she became the first former hostage to publicly recount the sexual violence she experienced in captivity without remaining anonymous.

Her courage led other survivors to share their testimonies about the sexual assault they endured.

Soussana has talked about her sexual abuse at the United Nations and the White House, and her testimony was featured in the documentary “Screams Before Silence.”

She spoke to The New York Times for eight hours in March 2024 about what she experienced.

“He came towards me and shoved the gun at my forehead,” she recalled. “He sat on the edge of the bath … He kept punching me and put his gun in my face … Then he dragged me to the bedroom.”

In March 2025, Soussana received the US Secretary of State’s International Women of Courage Award.

There is precedent for someone receiving the Nobel Prize after overcoming sexual abuse during conflict.

In 2018, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Nadia Murad and Dr. Denis Mukwege for their efforts to stop the use of sexual violence in war and armed conflict.

Murad was born in northern Iraq and is a member of the Yazidi minority.

She was 21 when militants from the Islamic State terrorist organization invaded her village in 2014, abducted her, and held her as a sex slave with other young women.

Murad was raped and threatened with execution before she eventually managed to escape captivity.