WATCH: IDF strikes dozens of Hezbollah rockets and launchers in Lebanon November 26, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-strikes-dozens-of-hezbollah-rockets-and-launchers-in-lebanon/ Email Print The IDF struck dozens of Hezbollah rockets and launchers at a Radwan Force training camp, wiping out the threat before terrorists could target Israeli civilians. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/nHELV3Snm54gt7CS.mp4 HezbollahIDFRadwan forcesrockets