WATCH: Comedy sketch tackles anti-Israel arguments at Thanksgiving table November 26, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-comedy-sketch-tackles-anti-israel-arguments-at-thanksgiving-table/ Email Print This hilarious skit shows how to handle your anti-Israel relatives at Thanksgiving, with smart comebacks to their absurd claims that will keep you cool throughout the holiday gathering. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/ZcJ-RAgny2cANOhD.mp4 anti-IsraelGazaThanksgiving