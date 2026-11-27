Two Italians killed in Iranian drone attack in Kuwait

The two Rheinmetall Italia technicians were working at an air-defense surveillance station in Kuwait.

By Reuters and The Algemeiner

Two Italians were killed in an Iranian drone attack in Kuwait on Thursday, Italy‘s foreign minister said, adding that the victims were technicians working for the Italian unit of German defense group Rheinmetall.

Thursday’s attack marked the second reported Iranian attack on the US-allied Gulf state this month.

In Rome, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the Senate that the two Rheinmetall Italia technicians were working at an air-defense surveillance station in Kuwait when it was targeted by Iranian drones.

“Following a powerful explosion, both of our compatriots, according to information coming from Kuwait, have died. Two other people were injured: a Pakistani national and a captain in the Kuwaiti army,” Tajani said.

Kuwait‘s Defense Ministry confirmed that the two Italians had died of their injuries after initially reporting that four people had been wounded by falling debris when a “vital facility” was targeted in what it said was an Iranian attack.

It confirmed that the other two people injured were a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani national.

The ministry said the country’s military had detected and dealt with several drones within Kuwaiti airspace, adding that the attack had also caused material damage.

“I would like to express my deepest sympathy and solidarity to the families of the Italian victims at this time of profound grief,” Tajani added.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the incident.

Rheinmetall declined to comment on the incident.

Earlier in November, Iran said it had targeted US drone and missile sites in Kuwait after the United States struck Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.