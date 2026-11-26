United Torah Judaism denies reaching a coalition agreement as negotiations are expected to become public.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Ra’am chairman MK Mansour Abbas claimed Thursday that a government headed by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot would include both Ra’am and United Torah Judaism (UTJ), with the Joint List providing parliamentary support from outside the coalition.

United Torah Judaism denied that any final agreements had been reached, maintaining that neither an agreed framework nor a definitive decision was in place.

Abbas, speaking to Makan Radio, indicated that Ra’am would accept nothing less than active participation in the government. He has informed Change bloc leaders that his party would not serve as an external parliamentary safety net for an Eisenkot-led minority government.

“Either we vote in favor of establishing the government in exchange for our demands, or we vote against.”

Despite Abbas’ assertions, Ra’am’s inclusion in the coalition remains an option of last resort for the negotiating parties, according to a Kan News report earlier this week.

Kan characterized the prospect of bringing Ra’am into the government as a “doomsday weapon,” reporting that the Arab party could be brought into the coalition temporarily and subsequently replaced by Shas if the latter agreed to join.

Meanwhile, negotiations between Eisenkot and United Torah Judaism are expected to move into the public sphere next week, Kan reported.

Public acknowledgment of the negotiations would represent a significant development in efforts to establish a government, indicating that the parties were willing to risk the political repercussions of their engagement and had overcome fundamental disagreements that stood in the way of an agreement, according to Kan.

Separately, Abbas outlined his efforts to address crime in Arab society, announcing that the parliamentary committee he chairs is preparing a five-year plan.

“Through the parliamentary committee for combating crime, which I chair, we are working to present a five-year plan soon. This is our first step toward turning the committee into a significant and influential body.”

Abbas did not specify in his remarks what demands Ra’am would require the prospective coalition partners to meet in exchange for its support.