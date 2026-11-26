Central Command chief praises farmers and settlement communities for their sacrifices alongside security forces.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

IDF Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth rejected the association of the settlement enterprise with the violence perpetrated by Jewish extremists, telling students from the Halutzim pre-military academies that a few hundred rioters were damaging the country and undermining the work of settlers and security forces.

Bluth drew a distinction between those who contribute to Israel’s security and those who commit criminal acts under the pretext of defending the Jewish people.

“Unfortunately, there are also those among us who masquerade as pioneers and commit criminal and violent acts. They may number only a few hundred, but they do terrible damage to the country,” he said.

The rioters, Bluth argued, have assumed the role of combatants without belonging to the IDF or receiving authorization from the government or other competent authorities. Their conduct damages Israel’s international reputation and jeopardizes the achievements of its security forces.

“They use the language of pioneering as though they are emissaries of the Jewish people, but in practice, they carry out acts of violence that are illegal, immoral and un-Jewish.”

By contrast, Bluth described farmers and residents of settlement communities in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley as “true pioneers,” recognizing the sacrifices they make alongside security personnel.

His remarks invoked the biblical account of Gad and Reuben, whose tribes pledged to lead Israel into battle after requesting permission to settle east of the Jordan River. Bluth presented their commitment as an example of putting collective interests before personal considerations.

He also recalled Eitan Oster, an Egoz unit officer who fell in battle in Adaisseh, quoting a message Oster sent his family from Lebanon: “The Israeli soldier fights not out of hatred for those standing before him, but out of love for those standing behind him.”

Bluth applied the same principle to settlement in the Land of Israel, describing it as an expression of love for the land and its people.

Addressing the students’ responsibilities as future leaders, Bluth drew on “The Pioneers’ Song” and Rabbi Jonathan Sacks’ distinction between optimism and hope. Despite the ongoing war, he expressed confidence in the students’ ability to influence the country’s future through their actions.