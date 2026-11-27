Mansour Abbas is set to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization, opening the door to Eisenkot’s coalition. World Israel News Staff

Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas is reportedly set to publicly recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization in a Channel 12 interview on Saturday night, marking a significant political shift that could pave the way for his Arab Islamist party to join an Eisenkot-led government.

While Abbas has previously condemned terrorism, including the October 7 massacre, he has consistently avoided explicitly designating Hamas as a terrorist organization, citing concerns for his family’s safety. Asked whether his upcoming declaration could cost him his life, Abbas responded: “I’ve reconciled myself to it.”

Eisenkot, who has just nine days remaining to form a government, has insisted that every coalition partner recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization and commit to its destruction. The other Arab-led party, the Joint List, has yet to publicly recognize Hamas as such.

Eisenkot has already secured coalition agreements with the Democrats and Yisrael Beytenu, enjoys the backing of B’Yachad, and is negotiating with the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party.

While Ra’am’s participation could bring Eisenkot closer to securing the 61-seat majority needed to unseat Netanyahu, negotiations remain unresolved, with Abbas demanding government action against rampant crime in Arab communities.