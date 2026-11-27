Leader of the Democrats party Yair Golan holds a press conference in Tel Aviv, May 20, 2025. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Terms have not been publicized, but it is widely believed that party leader Avigdor Liberman will be appointed Defense Minister.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party and The Democrats have reached an agreement in principle on the distribution of ministerial portfolios and parliamentary positions in a prospective coalition government, the parties announced Thursday.

Under the proposed deal, The Democrats would receive four ministries: Internal Security, Labor and Welfare, Communications, and Culture and Sport.

The Internal Security Ministry would have expanded powers, while the Culture and Sport Ministry would oversee a newly established Democracy Administration.

The party would also take responsibility for the Ministry for Social Equality and receive the chairmanship of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

A representative of The Democrats would also sit on the Judicial Selection Committee, which appoints judges.

The agreement includes a commitment to reverse the judicial overhaul pursued by Netanyahu’s government and preserve the independence of the judiciary.

The Democrats had sought control of the Justice Ministry but agreed to relinquish that demand as part of the negotiations, saying the priority was reaching an agreement and forming a new government.

Yashar has already reached an understanding with the Yisrael Beiteinu party.

Terms have not been publicized, but it is widely believed that party leader Avigdor Liberman will be appointed Defense Minister.

Eisenkot has until Dec. 6 to form a governing coalition. However, the president customarily grants a 14-day extension, moving Eisekot’s final deadline to Dec. 20.

Eisenkot is seeking to have Knesset approval for his government by December 2.