Immigration authorities cited an international alert over Albanese’s alleged links to terrorist groups.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Costa Rica refused to admit United Nations Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese on Thursday, citing national security concerns over her alleged ties to terrorist groups, drawing praise from Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon.

Immigration officials stopped Albanese at Juan Santamaría International Airport after she arrived in San Jose to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Costa Rica on Friday, November 27.

Omer Badilla, head of Costa Rica’s immigration authority, announced in a video posted on social media that an international alert concerning Albanese prompted authorities to deny her entry on national security grounds.

Danon welcomed the decision in a statement on X.

“I commend the government of Costa Rica for its decision to deny entry to the UN’s “rapporteur” Francesca Albanese.”

“Anyone who exploits the mandate granted to them by the UN to spread vile propaganda, legitimize terrorist organizations, desecrate the memory of the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust, and relentlessly smear Israel and the US should face the consequences of their actions,” Danon wrote.

Costa Rica’s Constitutional Court issued an interim order prohibiting authorities from forcibly removing Albanese pending its review of a habeas corpus petition. Immigration officials were ordered to submit a sworn explanation within 24 hours, Anadolu reported.

According to AFP, the University of Costa Rica asked the government and foreign ministry to explain the legal basis for the decision and ensure that Albanese received due process.

Albanese, who is subject to US sanctions, has repeatedly accused Israel of genocide and other crimes in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. She has also opposed a free trade agreement between Israel and Costa Rica, whose government under President Laura Fernandez has sought closer relations with Israel.

“This is a disgrace,” Albanese said of the decision.

“You get to know the face of the empire the day you touch its nerves or cross its limits,” she wrote in Spanish on X, adding, “Greetings from the Costa Rica airport.”

In another post, Albanese wrote, “This is where I will spend my first night in Costa Rica.”