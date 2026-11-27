United Arab List (Ra’am) party chairman Mansour Abbas stands alongside fellow party members on stage following the release of exit poll results in the northern Israeli city of Sakhnin, on Israel’s general election night, October 27, 2026. (Michael Giladi/Flash90)

Likud accuses the Ra’am leader of political deception as he prepares to address a key condition for joining an Eisenkot-led government.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party on Friday sharply criticized Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas following reports that the Arab party leader is preparing to publicly declare Hamas a terrorist organization, potentially clearing a major obstacle to the formation of a government led by Gadi Eisenkot.

Abbas is expected to make the announcement during an interview with Dana Weiss scheduled to air on Channel 12 on Saturday night.

Abbas confirmed that he would address Hamas’ classification during the broadcast but urged media outlets to focus exclusively on his actual remarks rather than statements attributed to him.

Recognizing Hamas as a terrorist organization and committing to its destruction are among the conditions set by Eisenkot for parties seeking to join his prospective government.

Likud warns against deception

In a statement also published by Netanyahu on his X account, Likud dismissed the anticipated declaration as a staged political performance orchestrated by the left-wing bloc to facilitate Ra’am’s inclusion in the next government.

The party warned the Israeli public against being deceived, pointing to Ra’am’s roots in the Islamic Movement and its historical affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Likud also cited previous remarks attributed to Abbas in which he said that his movement had been compelled to recognize Israel’s Jewish character to avoid being disqualified from running for the Knesset.

“Now he will say anything in order to allow the left to race toward a destructive government dependent on him,” Likud said.

Defense Minister Israel Katz similarly questioned Abbas’ intentions, claiming that his political strategy was identical to that of Hamas.

Katz warned that Ra’am’s inclusion in the government would enable the Muslim Brotherhood and Arab nationalist forces to penetrate Israel’s governing institutions.

He accused Netanyahu’s political opponents of allowing their personal hostility toward the prime minister to take precedence over ideological principles and national interests.

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich slam Abbas

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir accused Abbas of misrepresenting his position for political gain.

“Mansour Abbas hasn’t suddenly discovered, after three years, that those who raped, massacred, burned, abused, and kidnapped are a terrorist organization,” Ben-Gvir said.

He also accused Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett and Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot of sacrificing Israel’s interests to gain power.

“Eisenkot is willing to buy into this charade and compromise Israel’s security just to secure a seat in power. It is a disgrace. We will fight with all our might to thwart the formation of this ‘government of destruction,’” he said.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich similarly questioned Abbas’ intentions, alleging that his anticipated declaration reflected tactics employed by the Muslim Brotherhood to acquire political influence.

Both ministers invoked the Islamic concept of taqiyya, which they characterized as a means of justifying deception to achieve political objectives.

“Abbas seeks to join the government in order to dismantle Israel from within,” Smotrich said.

“To achieve this, he will tell any lie required of him. We must not fall into this trap or form a disastrous government that relies on Israel’s enemies,” he added.

Abbas seeks coalition partnership

Earlier this month, Ynet reported that Abbas had expressed preliminary willingness to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization in exchange for a genuine partnership with the bloc seeking to replace Netanyahu.

Although Abbas has condemned the October 7 massacre and expressed support for Hamas’ disarmament, he has repeatedly refrained from explicitly classifying Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Questioned recently at the President’s Residence about his reluctance to make such a declaration, Abbas cited concerns for his personal safety and that of his family.

“Leave me some space to protect myself and my family. In a certain aspect, this is a matter of life and death.”

Ra’am previously participated in the Bennett-Lapid coalition that governed Israel from 2021 to 2022.

Even if Abbas makes the anticipated declaration on Saturday night, Ra’am’s participation in an Eisenkot-led government is not guaranteed.

Among the party’s outstanding demands are government commitments to combat crime and violence in Israel’s Arab communities.

Eisenkot is also pursuing negotiations with the haredi United Torah Judaism party as the deadline for forming a government approaches.