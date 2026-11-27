The commercial portrays US military aid to Israel as funding the deliberate maiming of children.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Jewish advocacy organizations condemned NBC for airing a 30-second anti-Israel political advertisement during its prime-time “Saturday Night Live” Thanksgiving special, accusing the network of broadcasting antisemitic propaganda and demanding that it withdraw the commercial.

Produced and funded by the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) Policy Project, a 501(c)(4) pro-Palestinian advocacy and lobbying organization, the advertisement seeks to mobilize opposition to a pending multibillion-dollar military aid agreement with Israel.

Titled “Every Three Seconds,” the commercial shows an American girl earning $400 over a year by doing household chores to purchase a bicycle. It then switches to footage of a Palestinian girl who lost a leg walking on crutches through rubble in the Gaza Strip.

“Every three seconds, our government sends $400 of taxpayer money to Israel to do this,” the narrator says.

Viewers are directed to the “No More for Israel” website and encouraged to lobby Congress against military assistance to Israel.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), American Jewish Committee (AJC), and grassroots movement End Jew Hatred criticized the broadcast, objecting to its implication that Israel intentionally harms Palestinian children. Critics also noted that no publicly available evidence connects the girl’s injury to American-funded weapons or military operations.

The Israeli-American Council (IAC) accused NBC of promoting Hamas’ narrative while omitting the circumstances surrounding the war, including the terrorist organization’s October 7, 2023, atrocities, the hostage crisis, and its exploitation of civilian infrastructure.

“The advertisement portrays American aid as funding the deliberate maiming of Palestinian children and promotes a campaign accusing Israel of genocide,” the IAC stated.

The organization also pointed to recent reports concerning Hamas’ exploitation of medical facilities in Gaza and its mistreatment of Palestinian civilians.

Jewish advocacy groups are encouraging members of the public to petition NBC for an explanation of its political advertising standards and demand that the commercial be removed from future broadcasts.

“NBC must come clean about how this advertisement met its own standards and ensure it is not aired again,” the IAC said.