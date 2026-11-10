Nearly 7,000 Jewish leaders unite at Chabad conference amid heightened antisemitism worldwide

The annual conference gives Chabad emissaries a chance to learn from and support each other in reaching Jewish communities around the world.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

The 43rd International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries, the world’s largest gathering of Jewish leaders, concluded on Sunday with nearly 7,000 people from 110 countries and every US state in attendance.

Twelve new initiatives were announced at the annual conference, including a new Chabad Education Fund that will provide $50 million in tuition scholarships and a Building Fund that will provide grants to emissaries looking to buy, build, or expand permanent Chabad centers.

Other Chabad initiatives have expanded, including those involving overnight summer camps, mikvahs, Torah scrolls, books, and new programs for retirees and families.

Chabad leaders announced at the conference the Orthodox Hasidic movement’s first Teen House—which will be a dedicated center and safe space where Jewish teens can gather and learn—and it was also revealed that Rabbi Yosef and Rochele Krinsky will be the first dedicated Chabad emissary couple to Slovenia, where they will establish a Chabad in Ljubljana.

The conference concluded with a gala on Sunday at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center and Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, delivered the keynote address.

Leiter’s son Moshe Yedidya served in Israel’s military and was killed while fighting in the Gaza Strip in November 2023, while his son Neria was critically injured during a Palestinian car ramming attack in September.

Sunday’s gala honored Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was killed less than a year ago in the terrorist attack that took place on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, during a Hanukkah celebration.

The conference gave Chabad emissaries a chance to learn from and support each other in reaching Jewish communities around the world.

“The success of the conference is not measured by what happens here,” said Rabbi Shneur Wolfman, who leads the Chabad in Moon Valley, Arizona, “but by what we take home.”

Rabbi Dovid Liebersohn, who leads the Chabad House in Barcelona, Spain, told The Algemeiner that the conference is an opportunity once a year to meet with his “brothers” from around the world—fellow Chabad emissaries—to discuss important topics affecting them all, but also to get mentorship and inspiration from each other.

Liebersohn said that after the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, he noticed in Barcelona an influx of young people wanting to move to Israel because they developed a stronger connection to the Jewish state.

He also noted the “Free Palestine” movement in Spain and seeing Palestinian flags in the streets but added that, nevertheless, it has not stopped Jewish people from attending synagogue and participating in Jewish gatherings.

“The truth is that sometimes when you have problems outside, you get stronger inside. That’s the reality,” he explained.

The Spanish government has been extremely critical of Israel’s military actions in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war, and in 2024, Spain formally recognized a Palestinian state.

Both have contributed to the rise of antisemitism in the country, Liebersohn believes.

“That’s a fact,” he added. “The new antisemitism is to criticize Israel and to think it’s not related to the people. [But] we are one people, with one land, and one Torah … We are in challenging times.”

Rabbi Levi Hazan runs the Chabad youth organization in Milan, Italy’s second-largest city, while his father is the head Chabad emissary of Italy.

He said the Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries is like a big “family reunion.”

“[It’s] a chance to reinvigorate and refresh the strong connection. Together for one weekend, to unwind from your duties, sit together with friends and families, and just talk and get inspired before you go home with a bigger boost to continue your work,” he explained.

Commenting on the current hostile climate in Europe, Hazan explained that the rise in antisemitism is making life difficult for Jews in the region, and, like Rabbi Liebersohn, he also sees many people in Italy trying to move out and make aliyah, the process of Jewish immigrate to Israel.

The Jewish leader told The Algemeiner that in the streets of Italy, he encourages Jewish people to be proud of their heritage but also cautious of displaying it too publicly.

“We’re not hiding,” he said. “But one thing is to be proud, and one thing is to be cautious. If you have one nutcase going around stabbing people, it’s not about being proud; you have to be careful.”

In October, tens of thousands of people protested in the streets across Italy largely in favor of ‌higher wages and more school funding and against the rising cost of living.

Many of the demonstrations turned violent, including in Milan, where protesters marched in the ​city’s center carrying flares and setting fire to objects, attacked police officers, vandalized property, and looted shops.

Many demonstrators also carried Palestinian flags and anti-Israel posters.

Hanaz said synagogues in the center of Milan stayed closed for Shabbat and Jewish events were postponed over the weekend when the violence took place in Milan, in an effort to keep the local Jewish community safe.

“There is a lot of ignorance out there,” he said.

“Ignorance is being fed by the media and people. When there are a lot of issues, we are the first targets to be blamed. It’s always Israel’s problem … it’s always Israel’s fault. They have to point a finger at somebody and it’s always us at the end of the day.”

“It’s been like this since creation,” he added. “We’ve had worse moments and better moments. We’ll do what we have to do, and God’s going to do what he has to do.”