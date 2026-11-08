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WATCH: Boy George welcomes Nova massacre survivors and grieving families onstage in Tel Aviv

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Pro-Israel British singer Boy George brought survivors of the Nova Festival massacre and bereaved families up on stage with him at his solidarity concert in Tel Aviv.

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