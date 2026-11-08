WATCH: Boy George welcomes Nova massacre survivors and grieving families onstage in Tel Aviv November 8, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-boy-george-welcomes-nova-massacre-survivors-and-grieving-families-onstage-in-tel-aviv/ Email Print Pro-Israel British singer Boy George brought survivors of the Nova Festival massacre and bereaved families up on stage with him at his solidarity concert in Tel Aviv. https://unitedwithisrael.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/SwnsqWxuFg-RzTxY.mp4 Boy GeorgeconcertTel Aviv