French presidential candidate vows to send navy to protect Gaza flotillas and confront Israel

The left-wing candidate in France’s upcoming presidential election says he will use the country’s navy to escort pro-Hamas flotillas to the Gaza Strip, vowing to confront Israel if he wins.

By World Israel News Staff

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the far-left candidate in France’s 2027 presidential election, has pledged to deploy French naval vessels to escort pro-Hamas flotillas attempting to reach the Gaza Strip, declaring that his government would directly confront Israeli policies if he wins the presidency.

Speaking Saturday at a campaign rally in Le Bourget, outside Paris, Mélenchon outlined an aggressive shift in French policy toward Israel, including naval support for flotillas challenging Israel’s maritime blockade of Gaza and diplomatic measures against Israeli control of territories claimed by the Palestinians.

“French ships, like those of Italy and Spain, if necessary, will escort the flotillas of mobilized citizens,” Mélenchon told supporters.

The leader of La France Insoumise (LFI), or France Unbowed, made the declaration during a convention unveiling his party’s presidential platform, L’Avenir en Commun (A Shared Future), before an estimated 17,000 to 20,000 supporters.

Mélenchon directed part of his remarks at Israeli Ambassador to France Joshua Zarka, who previously stated that he would prefer virtually any other candidate to win the French presidency.

“I would prefer anyone rather than Jean-Luc Mélenchon,” Zarka said in a June interview with French television, prompting accusations of interference in France’s presidential election.

Responding to the ambassador, Mélenchon pledged that his administration would “act head-on to help the Palestinians,” accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and pursuing the gradual annexation of Judea and Samaria.

He also condemned what he described as Israeli efforts to annex southern Lebanon and the Golan Heights.

The Israeli ambassador responded sharply to the speech on Saturday evening, comparing Mélenchon’s rhetoric to the language employed by European fascist movements before World War II.

“It is a statement that would have done honor to one of his predecessors in the European fascist movements of the 1930s,” Zarka wrote on X.

The exchange marked another escalation in the increasingly bitter confrontation between the Israeli diplomat and the French politician.

In October, Zarka described Mélenchon as dangerous for French Jews during an interview with Radio J, drawing a comparison with Adolf Hitler’s rise to power. LFI lawmakers subsequently accused the ambassador of interfering in French politics and called for action by the French government.

Mélenchon’s proposed naval intervention follows confrontations between Israeli forces and international flotillas seeking to break the blockade of Gaza.

In September 2025, Italy and Spain deployed naval vessels to accompany the Global Sumud Flotilla after organizers reported drone attacks against ships in the Mediterranean.

The European naval deployments were intended to provide assistance and protection to their nationals rather than engage Israeli forces. Italy subsequently announced that its frigate would stop accompanying the flotilla approximately 150 nautical miles from Gaza, warning participants of the risks of continuing toward the territory.

Mélenchon’s latest proposal goes further politically, suggesting that France would provide naval escorts as part of an openly confrontational policy toward Israel. He did not specify whether French warships would be authorized to intervene militarily if Israeli forces attempted to intercept an escorted flotilla.

LFI’s newly released presidential program also calls for sanctions against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and the suspension of the European Union’s association agreement with Israel.

Mélenchon has repeatedly drawn criticism from French Jewish organizations over his statements concerning Israel and antisemitism.

Beyond the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Mélenchon used Saturday’s rally to promise an overhaul of French domestic and foreign policy, including higher taxes on wealthy households, a rise in the minimum wage and France’s gradual withdrawal from NATO.

“We have no business being in NATO, nor in American wars,” he declared.

The 75-year-old politician, who has unsuccessfully sought the French presidency three times, is preparing for a fourth campaign in April 2027. Recent opinion polls suggest he could advance to a runoff against right-wing leader Marine Le Pen, although those same surveys indicate he would face considerable difficulty winning the second round.