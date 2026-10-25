Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ found in home of suspect in deadly shooting near Paris

Forensic investigators search for evidence after a shooting in Trappes, outside Paris, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Emma Da Silva)

Police find a copy of Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” and the Koran in the home of the 39-year-old gunman who shot and killed one person and wounded five outside of Paris.

By World Israel News Staff

French investigators discovered a copy of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf and an apparent explosive booby trap in the apartment of a man suspected of carrying out a racially motivated shooting spree near Paris that left one person dead and five others wounded, including a critically injured 12-year-old girl.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Kevin T., allegedly opened fire from his car in the towns of Trappes and La Verrière on Friday, October 23, targeting pedestrians in several locations before being arrested by police in nearby Coignières.

Authorities said the gunman used a submachine gun to fire repeated bursts at passersby during an attack lasting approximately 15 minutes.

One victim, 26-year-old Pengo Bossio Wangi, an aspiring mixed martial arts fighter of African origin, was killed. Five others were wounded, including a 12-year-old girl who was struck by eight bullets.

A search of the suspect’s apartment in Plaisir uncovered Hitler’s manifesto, along with a Bible and a Koran. Investigators also discovered three gas canisters connected by electrical wiring to a timer, prompting the deployment of bomb disposal specialists.

Police recovered a Sten-type submachine gun and tear-gas equipment from the suspect’s vehicle.

According to accounts of the investigation, the suspect told officers shortly after his arrest that he had sought to avenge shopkeepers whose businesses were looted or vandalized during unrest in France on October 17.

He allegedly said he had deliberately targeted black people and Arabs.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the shootings as a “racist terror attack,” saying the victims had been selected because of their “skin color or perceived religion.”

“These people were targeted because of their skin color or perceived religion, and for no other reason,” Macron said during a visit to Trappes. “There is no place for this in France.”

France’s National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into suspected premeditated murder and attempted murder connected to terrorism, with racial or religious discrimination cited as an aggravating factor.

Investigators are examining the suspect’s electronic devices for possible connections to far-right extremist organizations. Although the discovery of Mein Kampf has raised questions about his ideological motivations, authorities have not established whether he belonged to an organized extremist movement.

The suspect, who has four previous criminal convictions, remained in police custody Saturday after authorities extended his detention. Four people from his family and social circle, reportedly including his parents, were also detained for questioning.

Meanwhile, hundreds of residents gathered in Trappes on Saturday to commemorate Wangi and denounce the attack.

“Pengo was one of us,” his martial arts club, Atch Academy, said in a tribute. “Nothing justifies a life being taken like this.”

Wangi’s relatives have demanded an investigation into whether police and security services failed to adequately monitor the suspect, who was already known to authorities.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the right-wing National Rally party and a candidate in France’s upcoming presidential election, also condemned the killings, describing a possible racist motive as “despicable” and demanding a thorough investigation.