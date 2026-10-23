Hebron terrorists planned larger attack targeting Israeli civilians, IDF says

The IDF and Shin Bet are examining whether the pair operated as part of a larger terror network.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The two terrorists who carried out a shooting near Hebron on Friday morning planned a larger attack targeting Israeli civilians on Route 35 but opened fire at a checkpoint after concluding they could not reach the highway, according to the IDF’s preliminary investigation.

The terrorists left their vehicle on a side street near the checkpoint carrying an assault rifle and a pistol.

They took cover behind buildings and fired at the checkpoint, according to the probe.

The ensuing clash with IDF troops lasted more than 20 minutes. Five Israelis were wounded, including two critically and three in light-to-moderate condition.

Investigators found a large quantity of ammunition inside the terrorists’ vehicle.

The IDF and Shin Bet are examining whether the pair operated as a small, self-contained cell or whether the ammunition indicates connections to a larger terror cell.

No specific warning preceded the attack, according to the military’s investigation.

The IDF was already on heightened alert ahead of the election and had deployed additional troops to Judea and Samaria.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a lockdown of Judea and Samaria following the shooting.

“I have instructed the IDF and security forces to immediately impose a closure on the city of Hebron and prepare for a full lockdown of all of Judea and Samaria, beginning today,” Netanyahu said, adding that the IDF would conduct extensive waves of arrests.

“We will pursue Hamas terrorists and those who send them, wherever they are and at any time,” Netanyahu said. “You have nowhere to hide.”

The shooting followed a threat from Hamas to carry out another Oct. 7-style attack against Israel, according to Ynet.

Senior Hamas officials delivered the threat to UN Middle East humanitarian coordinator Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov during a meeting at his Gaza Strip office last week and asked him to relay it to Israeli authorities, Ynet reported on Thursday.

Alakbarov conveyed the warning Wednesday to Maj. Gen. Yoram Halevy, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT). COGAT acknowledged the report.

Hamas warned it could strike inside Israel, in the West Bank or abroad as the terrorist group faces pressure over its control of the Gaza Strip. Israeli officials cited by Ynet described the message as unprecedented in its bluntness and directness.