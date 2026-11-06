Tucker Carlson sparks outrage with new ‘Final Solution for Jews’ book

Tucker Carlson is putting his own name, publishing company and personal endorsement behind a book whose title invokes the Nazi terminology used to describe the extermination of six million Jews.

By World Israel News Staff

Tucker Carlson is preparing to publish a book titled Peace Is the Only Final Solution for Jews, with his own publishing company releasing the controversial work and Carlson personally writing its foreword.

The book, written by former Israeli Knesset Speaker Avraham Burg, is scheduled for release on November 17 under the Tucker Carlson Books imprint, with publishing giant Simon & Schuster handling distribution.

Carlson has also promoted the book by interviewing Burg on his program.

The title has provoked outrage because “Final Solution” was the Nazi regime’s euphemism for its systematic extermination of six million Jews during the Holocaust.

City University of New York law professor Jeffrey Lax condemned the publication during an interview with Moral Edge, a podcast hosted by Nissim Black and Michael Gerbitz.

“When you do something like that, you talk about the final solution for Jews, you’re getting into territory that is truly deeply scary,” Lax said.

Lax, whose four grandparents survived the Holocaust, argued that the book represents a disturbing escalation in Carlson’s increasingly hostile rhetoric toward Israel and Jews.

“Now his book literally calls out Jews, not Israel,” Lax said. “The title does not have Israel in the title at all. It’s the Jews.”

The professor went considerably further, accusing Carlson of promoting rhetoric reminiscent of Adolf Hitler’s early political rise.

“I do believe he’s a neo-Nazi or an actual Nazi,” Lax declared, explaining that he had never previously applied that label to anyone.

Lax stressed that he has spent much of his life opposing casual comparisons between political figures and Nazis, including when critics used such language against President Donald Trump.

His condemnation of Carlson, he said, reflects his belief that the commentator has crossed a dangerous line.

The accusation is particularly striking because Lax was once an enthusiastic Carlson supporter.

“I was a huge fan of his,” he recalled, describing Carlson’s former Fox News program as among the best he had seen on cable television.

Gerbitz similarly questioned how Carlson had transformed from an outspoken defender of Israel into one of its most prominent critics.

The discussion also raised questions about Carlson’s motivations, including speculation about foreign influence. Lax explicitly cautioned that he had seen no evidence establishing claims that Qatar was paying Carlson to promote particular views.

But perhaps the most extraordinary aspect of the controversy is the identity of the book’s author.

Avraham Burg once stood at the pinnacle of Israel’s political and Zionist establishment.

He served as Speaker of the Knesset, acting president of Israel, chairman of the Jewish Agency, chairman of the World Zionist Organization and a longtime member of parliament.

His father, Yosef Burg, was a leading religious Zionist politician who served for decades in Israeli governments.

Few Israeli politicians could claim a more distinguished Zionist pedigree.

Yet the man who once headed some of the Jewish world’s most important institutions has become an outspoken critic of the Jewish state, questioning its legitimacy and using language that critics say echoes classic antisemitic stereotypes.

In one essay, Burg described haredi Jews as “the Shylocks of greed,” invoking the Jewish moneylender from Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice, a character associated with longstanding antisemitic stereotypes.

In another, he condemned what he described as “an ideology of brutal power, racial supremacy, and political isolation” in Israel.

Burg has also publicly questioned whether Israel “no longer deserves to exist.”

In 2021, he announced plans to ask an Israeli court to remove his Jewish nationality designation from the country’s population registry.

He has also attacked the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), referring to a “racist cult” controlling Israel and calling for American Jews to be freed from “the networks of money, the paranoia, and the addiction to war.”

During the podcast, Gerbitz expressed disbelief that someone who had occupied such prestigious positions in Israel could now be associated with a book bearing this title.

He questioned whether Carlson’s decision to work with a former Israeli leader provided a convenient defense against accusations of antisemitism.

Lax agreed, describing the promotion of extreme anti-Israel arguments through Jewish figures as a familiar tactic used to deflect criticism.

The professor also criticized the relative silence of major American conservative organizations and political leaders, questioning why influential groups had not taken stronger public positions against Carlson.

The book has not yet been released, and its complete contents remain unavailable for independent examination.

Although its title presents peace as the objective, the precise arguments Burg makes cannot yet be assessed.

For Lax, however, the use of Holocaust terminology in a book specifically addressing Jews is itself cause for alarm.

“The full title of Tucker’s book is … Peace Is the Only Final Solution for Jews,” he said. “That is pure Nazism.”

He argued that the controversy reflects a broader normalization of antisemitic rhetoric, particularly as influential commentators increasingly blur the distinction between criticism of Israeli government policies and attacks directed at Jews themselves.

Lax urged Jewish leaders and ordinary citizens to speak out, even when doing so could carry personal or professional consequences.

“Whatever way you do it, do something,” he said. “We need you.”

The full Moral Edge interview with Lax, including his accusations against Carlson and discussion of Burg’s controversial history, can be watched below.

With the November 17 release approaching, Simon & Schuster is preparing to distribute the book nationwide.

And unlike commentators who merely recommend controversial books, Carlson is personally putting his name, publishing company and foreword behind a title invoking one of the darkest phrases in Jewish history.