Zionist leader blasts Democrats for tolerating antisemitism as Jewish voters grow alarmed

Zionist leader Morton Klein warns that anti-Israel extremism is gaining political influence, as prominent Democrats raise alarms about antisemitism within their own party.

By World Israel News Staff

Zionist Organization of America President Morton Klein has accused Democratic leaders of tolerating antisemitism within their ranks, warning that increasingly hostile attitudes toward Israel are gaining influence in American politics.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Klein singled out several prominent Democrats, including Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Klein, who emphasized that he was speaking personally rather than on behalf of the ZOA, argued that Democratic leaders have failed to confront anti-Israel extremism even as politicians associated with controversial rhetoric gain prominence within the party.

His criticism comes amid growing concern among Jewish Democrats themselves, some of whom say hostility toward Israel is increasingly spilling over into hostility toward American Jews.

Michigan Senate race fuels controversy

Klein focused particular attention on El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat, who faced criticism after declining during a debate to identify Iran as a greater threat to the United States than Israel.

For Klein, the exchange illustrated what he sees as a troubling shift in the Democratic Party’s approach to Israel and its adversaries.

He also criticized senior Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, over their support for El-Sayed.

“The Democratic Party has not condemned him,” Klein said.

El-Sayed has rejected accusations that he is hostile toward Jews, describing Judaism as “a light unto the world” and repeatedly emphasizing his commitment to Jewish safety.

His campaign has nevertheless faced additional scrutiny over his association with Hasan Piker, a prominent left-wing online commentator whose statements about Israel and American Jews have provoked widespread condemnation.

Piker drew criticism after suggesting that some Jewish Americans’ support for Israel was contributing to rising antisemitism. El-Sayed subsequently distanced himself from the commentator, insisting that no outside personality speaks for him.

The controversy intensified in October when Piker criticized Jewish voters moving away from the Democratic Party, attributing their political shift to their support for Israel.

Several Democratic lawmakers publicly condemned his remarks, including Slotkin and Sen. Jacky Rosen, who argued that blaming Jewish Americans for the hatred directed against them was unacceptable.

The episode exposed a growing divide between Democratic politicians seeking support from anti-Israel activists and those concerned that such alliances are alienating Jewish voters.

Jewish Democrats sound the alarm

Klein’s criticism reflects concerns increasingly being voiced from within the Democratic Party itself.

In June, Axios reported that Jewish Democratic officials, strategists and staffers were expressing growing discomfort over the party’s treatment of Israel and Jewish Americans.

Some described feeling unwelcome in political circles where they had previously been comfortable, while others said Jewish Democrats were increasingly expected to answer for Israeli government policies.

The concerns extend beyond disagreements over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

Several Jewish Democrats warned that political criticism of Israel had, in some cases, crossed into conspiracy theories, hostility toward Jewish donors and suspicion of American Jews based on their religious or ethnic identity.

Florida Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz warned that Jewish voters were beginning to leave the party, although he cautioned that the movement had not yet become a mass departure.

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has been even more outspoken, repeatedly criticizing fellow Democrats for their approach to Israel and their willingness to associate with controversial anti-Israel figures.

Fetterman has also defended continued American military assistance to Israel, particularly defensive systems designed to intercept rockets and missiles targeting Israeli civilians.

The growing tensions present a political challenge for Democrats, who have traditionally enjoyed overwhelming support among Jewish American voters.

Although criticism of Israeli policy does not itself constitute antisemitism, Jewish Democrats increasingly argue that party leaders must draw a clearer distinction between legitimate political disagreement and rhetoric that demonizes Jews or holds them collectively responsible for Israel’s actions.

Mamdani’s positions deepen divisions

Klein also criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whose opposition to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and positions on Zionism have generated controversy among Jewish organizations and Democratic officials.

Mamdani has faced particular criticism over his handling of the slogan “globalize the intifada,” which many Jewish leaders regard as threatening because of the history of terrorist attacks associated with Palestinian uprisings.

Mamdani has maintained that he opposes antisemitism and has pledged to protect Jewish New Yorkers, while arguing that criticism of Israel and its government must not automatically be treated as hostility toward Jews.

The controversy resurfaced on the third anniversary of Hamas’ October 7 massacre, when Mamdani issued a statement condemning the attacks while also accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

His remarks drew criticism from fellow Democrats who objected to the mayor’s decision to emphasize accusations against Israel in a statement commemorating the massacre.

The dispute illustrates a broader struggle within the Democratic Party over whether opposition to Israel is becoming a defining political position for its progressive wing.

It has also raised questions about how party leaders can maintain the support of Jewish voters while accommodating activists who reject Zionism altogether.