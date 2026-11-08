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WATCH: US forces strikes ship trying to run Iran blockade

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A U.S. military aircraft struck the stern of the St. Kitts-flagged M/V Huda in the Gulf of Oman after its crew ignored repeated warnings and tried to break the Iran blockade.

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