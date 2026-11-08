WATCH: US forces strikes ship trying to run Iran blockade

A U.S. military aircraft struck the stern of the St. Kitts-flagged M/V Huda in the Gulf of Oman after its crew ignored repeated warnings and tried to break the Iran blockade.

USN hails MV HUDA before disabling it. CENTCOM released a statement earlier stating that the civilian crew ignored repeated warnings and attempted to violate the naval blockade. https://t.co/mzCw7RthbU — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 8, 2026