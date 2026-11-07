Search

WATCH: Passersby can’t tell Hasan Piker from Hamas

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-passersby-cant-tell-hasan-piker-from-hamas/
Email Print

Pro-Israel comedian Zach Sage Fox quizzed people on the street with radical, extreme quotes, asking them to guess whether Hamas or Hasan Piker said them, and many stood there stunned.

>