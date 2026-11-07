WATCH: Passersby can’t tell Hasan Piker from Hamas

Pro-Israel comedian Zach Sage Fox quizzed people on the street with radical, extreme quotes, asking them to guess whether Hamas or Hasan Piker said them, and many stood there stunned.

Hamas Or Hasan? Can you tell a Hamas quote from a Hasan Piker quote? Zach asks people in Times Square to guess, and the answers shock them. #jewish #october7 #hasanpiker #israel #changemymind https://t.co/Vkeirl77yT — Zach Sage Fox (@zachsagefox) November 5, 2026