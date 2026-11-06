WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters demonstrate outside Israeli tourism booth in London November 6, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-protesters-demonstrate-outside-israeli-tourism-booth-in-london/ Email Print Two anti-Israel protesters demonstrated outside the Israeli Tourism Ministry booth at London’s World Travel Market, accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in an attempt to shut the booth down. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/qlmhyHmlv7OypdJE.mp4 anti-IsraelIsraeli Tourism MinistryUnited Kingdom