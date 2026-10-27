‘Serious incident’ – Egyptian infiltrates into Israel via desert border

A Knesset committee previously heard that hundreds of smuggling attempts occurred along the border in 2025.

By World Israel News Staff

An Egyptian national illegally crossed into Israel through the Negev desert early Tuesday morning before being apprehended by an Israeli military patrol, the IDF said.

According to the military, observation troops monitoring the Egyptian border with security cameras spotted the man after he crossed the border fence. He was subsequently arrested near Nitzana, an isolated Israeli community in the Negev.

The man was detained and taken for questioning, the IDF said.

“The IDF views the incident with severity and continues to maintain a high level of defensive readiness in the area,” the military said, adding that an investigation into the incident was underway.

Israel’s border with Egypt stretches approximately 206 kilometers (128 miles), with the countries’ sole land crossing located near the southern Israeli city of Eilat. Much of the border runs through largely uninhabited desert, with relatively few communities on either side.

In recent years, authorities have faced growing challenges from drug and weapons smuggling across the border, including attempts involving drones. Israeli officials have warned that the activity poses a serious security threat, particularly as drones can potentially carry weapons into Israeli territory.

In October 2025, a Knesset committee heard testimony that approximately 900 smuggling attempts had been carried out along the Egyptian border over a three-month period.

“Over the past two years, there has been an unrelenting flood from the Egyptian border. It’s possible that these drones carry heavy weapons — and this happens with impunity,” MK Tzvi Sukkot of the Religious Zionism Party said at the time.

“Security forces barely manage to catch a few” of the smugglers, he added. “This is not merely illegal smuggling; when weapons enter sovereign territory, it becomes an existential threat.”

Anan Seaon, the security coordinator for the border community of Kadesh Barnea, also testified at the hearing, describing the repeated drone incursions as deeply unsettling for residents.

“I sit on my porch and drones pass overhead. One day, they’ll drop a bomb on a kindergarten,” Seaon said.