October 7 taught Israel a brutal lesson; Egypt is the next test

Egypt is Israel’s powerful southwestern neighbor, a military heavyweight guarding a vital strategic flank, and that demands maximum vigilance without hostility.

By Amine Ayoub, Middle East Forum

Washington’s decision to override human rights conditions on military aid to Cairo reflects the enduring primacy of strategic interests.

Israel must not mistake diplomatic necessity for long-term security.

When U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio authorized a waiver on October 1, bypassing human rights conditions attached to $320 million in military aid to Cairo, the announcement passed with minimal notice inside a public consumed by warfare with Iran and its proxies.

Citing national security interests and Cairo’s helpful role in the conflict with Iran, Washington chose geopolitical continuity over diplomatic leverage.

Such waivers have become routine under both Democratic and Republican administrations, revealing how consistently Cairo’s strategic utility has constrained Washington’s willingness to condition the relationship on political reform.

Yet for Israel, the October 1 waiver illuminates a far deeper dilemma: when an authoritarian neighbor is deemed indispensable to regional stability, how much hidden risk does its internal political fragility create for the state next door?

To be clear, Egypt is not Hamas, and Sinai is not Gaza on the eve of October 7.

The 1979 peace treaty remains a foundational pillar of regional security, and Cairo continues to serve as an essential mediator in Gaza hostage negotiations and crisis management.

However, October 7 shattered the comfortable assumption that a quiet border guaranteed long-term predictability.

For decades, Israeli defense planning operated on the premise that mutual security interests rendered southern frontiers manageable.

Can Israel afford to assume that a regime maintaining order today by suppressing political competition will remain equally predictable tomorrow if regional dynamics shift or popular grievances boil over?

The October 1 waiver is revealing because Washington has not suddenly concluded that President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s regime has transformed into a constitutional democracy.

The waiver releases $320 million in Foreign Military Financing—part of Cairo’s $1.3 billion annual U.S. military package—under the explicit justification that these funds counter terrorism, secure borders, and advance American strategic interests.

The underlying bargain is decades old. Egypt is treated in Washington as too large to fail, too strategically located to alienate, and too central to diplomacy to discipline over civil rights concerns.

With its control of the Suez Canal, geographic position along Gaza, formidable army, and diplomatic access, Cairo remains essential to Washington and valuable to Jerusalem.

Yet strategic usefulness must never be confused with strategic transparency.

This distinction matters because October 7 reshaped how Israel must evaluate international borders and analyze neighboring military power.

Before that attack, Israeli defense posture naturally focused on explicit threats: Hezbollah’s precision missile arsenal in the north, Iran’s regional footprint, Palestinian terror networks in Judea and Samaria, and Syrian collapse.

Hamas exposed the danger of treating a contained adversary as a permanently manageable one.

In this post-October 7 security reality, Israel is obligated to evaluate every neighboring military system, even state partners bound by peace treaties, through an uncompromising analytical lens.

Doing so does not mean treating Cairo as an active adversary.

Rather, it requires separating three distinct questions: First, does Cairo desire war with Israel? Second, does Egypt possess the military capability to exert severe pressure on Israel’s southwestern strategic flank? Third, could a domestic crisis in Cairo alter bilateral relations faster than Israeli defense planning can adapt?

Regarding the first question, no credible evidence currently indicates an Egyptian desire for war with Israel.

But capability and predictability demand far greater scrutiny. Over the past decade, Egypt has maintained one of the Middle East’s largest conventional militaries while expanding its presence in Sinai.

Egypt has expanded roads, airfields, and military infrastructure across Sinai, increasing its ability to move and sustain forces.

None of these developments proves an Egyptian intention to attack Israel. But infrastructure built for one contingency can acquire a radically different strategic meaning after a sudden political shock.

This dynamic is further complicated by the 1979 treaty itself. The treaty’s original security annex strictly limits Egyptian force deployments in Sinai, creating demilitarized zones monitored by the Multinational Force and Observers.

Over the past decade, Israel has repeatedly agreed to Egyptian military deployments beyond the treaty’s original limitations, particularly as Cairo fought jihadists in Sinai.

Those arrangements served both countries well when the common enemy was Islamic State.

Yet that raises a vital national security question: What happens when the security rationale that justified those temporary exceptions disappears, but the military infrastructure built during them remains operational?

The core concern for Israeli long-term planning lies in political succession, societal resilience, and institutional stability.

Sisi has constructed a centralized political framework in which military and security institutions exercise extraordinary influence over political life.

Human rights organizations document severe restrictions on political participation, arbitrary detentions, and media suppression.

Egyptian authorities defend these measures by arguing that security is mandatory to combat insurgencies, maintain social cohesion, and prevent collapse.

Yet this governance model creates a strategic paradox for neighboring states.

An autocracy can successfully suppress militant cells while simultaneously creating domestic conditions that push opposition underground, eliminate public debate, and allow deep social grievances to accumulate.

For Israel, the problem is not simply which opposition movement might emerge. It is that prolonged repression can make eventual political transitions harder to read.

The Muslim Brotherhood provides a clear illustration. Sisi’s administration treats the movement as a banned terrorist organization, conducting a sweeping crackdown since Mohamed Morsi’s removal in 2013.

The crackdown severely disrupted the Brotherhood’s open operational networks, but it did not necessarily eliminate the political and social grievances from which Islamist movements can draw support.

The primary danger is not that Sisi suddenly decides to attack Israel. The danger is that the political system built around Sisi produces a succession crisis in which the next Egyptian leadership inherits the military capability, public anger, and strategic geography of today’s Egypt, but not necessarily today’s relationship with Israel.

Egypt does not need to become an active enemy for its military buildup, political succession, and domestic pressures to become a major Israeli strategic risk.

Intent is temporary, but capability is durable; treaties manage force deployments but cannot permanently guarantee domestic political continuity.

Egypt’s mounting economic pressure sharpens this strategic urgency. The economic shock from the war with Iran adds a variable to Cairo’s balance sheet, as rising energy costs hit an economy under severe financial pressure.

While economic stress does not automatically produce regime failure, it can narrow the regime’s political room for maneuver, potentially increasing the political value of nationalist rhetoric over issues such as Gaza as domestic frustration rises.

The situation on Gaza’s border illustrates these high stakes. Egypt is a crucial gatekeeper on Gaza’s southern frontier, with a clear interest in preventing terrorist spillover into Sinai.

Yet Gaza’s unresolved future creates persistent friction.

If post-war governance remains fragmented or domestic Egyptian anger over Palestinian suffering mounts, Cairo’s strategic calculus could become constrained by internal political demands.

This reality highlights why Washington’s waiver demands critical Israeli evaluation. Washington concluded that strategic cooperation overrides human rights concerns.

That choice aligns with American policy, but Israel cannot outsource its risk assessment to Washington.

Egypt is Israel’s neighbor, a formidable military power, and the state controlling Israel’s southwestern strategic flank. Those facts justify a policy of maximum vigilance without hostility.

Jerusalem should preserve the 1979 treaty while maintaining independent intelligence monitoring of Egyptian troop movements, Sinai infrastructure, succession dynamics, and Islamist networks.

It should distinguish routine defense activity from structural changes that could alter the regional balance, while preserving military channels capable of preventing miscalculation.

Maintaining a functioning, predictable state in Cairo remains a major national security interest, but stability cannot be defined merely as the static survival of a single political order.

The proper Israeli reaction to Washington’s waiver is neither panic nor complacency. It is strategic independence.

Egypt may remain Israel’s treaty partner for decades. That is precisely why Jerusalem has the luxury of preparing for the possibility that one day it may not be.

October 7 taught Israel that the most dangerous strategic surprise is not always the enemy it sees. Sometimes it is the political future of the partner it assumed would remain stable.