House Republicans brace for defections in Hegseth impeachment vote following midterm defeat

GOP lawmakers reconsider support for defense secretary over Iran war as Massie pushes impeachment resolution.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

House Republican leaders are preparing for possible defections in an impeachment vote against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth this week, as the party’s sweeping midterm election losses threaten to weaken his support in Congress over the US war against Iran.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., intends to bring his impeachment resolution to a vote, accusing Hegseth of violating congressional authority by illegally continuing US military operations against Iran.

According to Axios, Tuesday’s election losses have weakened Hegseth’s standing among Republicans, particularly those who lost their seats and now face fewer political consequences for supporting impeachment.

“Iran, Iran, Iran … We should have never done the war before the midterms,” one Republican lawmaker told Axios.

Another criticized Hegseth’s handling of public communications, describing his rhetoric as “very damaging to our ability to get the facts out to the American people on why the strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, and the additional military actions, were necessary.”

Retiring Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told Fox News that Hegseth lacked “a lot of love” on Capitol Hill, although he told Axios he had not decided how to vote.

Before the elections, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., canceled legislative sessions, preventing Massie’s resolution from reaching the floor.

Johnson denied that the scheduling decision was connected to impeachment.

Hegseth also faces opposition within the Trump administration, where some officials are advocating his removal, Axios reported.

President Donald Trump, however, publicly supported Hegseth on Wednesday, telling reporters he intended to “keep him” as defense secretary.

Responding Thursday in a video posted on X, Hegseth dismissed the impeachment effort as a “sham” orchestrated by a “disgruntled, defeated congressman.”

Massie, who lost his Republican primary to a Trump-backed challenger, urged the president to dismiss Hegseth before Democrats assume Senate control.

“There is one contingency in which I won’t reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns,” he wrote.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell rejected allegations of wrongdoing, maintaining that the department had acted lawfully and that Hegseth remained committed to serving through Trump’s presidency.

Democrats will gain control of both congressional chambers in January, giving them authority to initiate further investigations and impeachment proceedings. Conviction and removal, however, would still require a two-thirds Senate majority.