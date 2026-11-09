Russian military intelligence chief makes secretive visit to Israel ahead of Ukraine talks – report

Kostyukov met senior Israeli defense officials aboard a visit involving a US-sanctioned Russian military aircraft.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Russia’s military intelligence chief, Admiral Igor Kostyukov, held meetings with senior Israeli defense officials during an unannounced visit to Israel that began Saturday evening, two sources familiar with the visit told The Jerusalem Post.

The Russian delegation subsequently traveled to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for US-mediated negotiations concerning the war in Ukraine.

Kostyukov heads the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, commonly called the GRU.

The delegation arrived at Ben Gurion Airport aboard a Russian military transport aircraft whose operator has been sanctioned by Washington.

The Russian aircraft left Israel on Monday, carrying the delegation to Abu Dhabi ahead of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations scheduled for November 10–11.

Neither the purpose of Kostyukov’s meetings with Israeli officials nor the issues addressed during the discussions have been disclosed.

His visit occurred during a period of regional tensions and uncertainty over whether military hostilities involving the US, Israel and Iran could resume.

According to flight tracking records, the aircraft originated at Chkalovsky Air Base, which serves as the Russian Defense Ministry’s main departure point for official military delegations and senior government missions.

Its journey took it across the Black Sea and Turkish airspace before it approached Israel from the Mediterranean. After circling over Israeli territory, the aircraft landed at Ben Gurion Airport at approximately 7 p.m.

Flightradar24 records indicate that the plane had been stationed in Moscow since arriving from Novosibirsk on November 2.

Identified as RA-85042, the aircraft belongs to the Russian Defense Ministry’s 223rd Flight Unit.

The US State Department sanctioned the unit over allegations that it transported personnel and equipment for the Wagner mercenary group to countries where the organization operated.

Washington designated 37 aircraft associated with the unit, including RA-85042, as blocked property on May 19, 2023, under Executive Order 14024, which targets harmful Russian activities, including those related to the war in Ukraine.

Asked by The Jerusalem Post about the delegation and its activities in Israel, the Russian Embassy declined to comment.

The IDF also declined to respond, while the newspaper contacted several US government bodies seeking comment.