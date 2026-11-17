Herzog tells Czech PM Israel is a ‘barrier’ against jihadist threat to Europe

Israeli President Isaac Herzog meets with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, November 17, 2026. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Herzog noted that next year will mark 100 years since Czechoslovak President Tomas Masaryk visited the Holy Land in 1927.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in Jerusalem on Tuesday, praising the countries’ longstanding friendship and calling for expanded cooperation in security, health, innovation, and trade.

“We in Israel protect and guard Europe. We are a barrier to a jihadist wave coming towards Europe,” Herzog said. “Our future lies in cooperation between our peoples.”

Herzog noted that next year will mark 100 years since Czechoslovak President Tomas Masaryk visited the Holy Land in 1927.

Babis, who arrived with a senior delegation, praised Israel’s air defense systems and medical advances following visits to an Israeli defense demonstration and Hadassah Hospital.

He also highlighted Czechoslovakia’s support for Israel since its establishment in 1948.

Babis also met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot, who is tasked with building a new governing coalition.