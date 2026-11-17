Iran facing one the fastest economic collapses in history, says US Treasury secretary

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks at a news conference, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026, at the Treasury Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says Iran is now facing a historic economic collapse worse than the one which led to the toppling of the Soviet Union, as the US tightens financial blockade.

By World Israel News Staff

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned Sunday that Iran is experiencing one of the most rapid economic downturns in modern history, predicting that the country’s economy could shrink by 25% within a single year as Washington intensifies efforts to isolate the Islamic Republic.

Speaking on Fox News on Sunday, Bessent said the Iranian economy was on course to contract by approximately one-quarter between March 2026 and March 2027, a decline he compared to the economic turmoil that followed the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

Bessent noted that Russia’s economy had contracted by approximately 22% over three years following the Soviet collapse, compared with the substantially sharper one-year decline he anticipates in Iran.

“So this is one of the fastest collapses in history,” Bessent said.

The Treasury secretary argued that Iran’s political and military leadership has become increasingly disconnected from the economic hardship facing ordinary Iranians.

“A lot of the leadership, they’re like rats in a sewer pipe,” he said, describing senior officials sheltering in underground bunkers while conditions deteriorate across the country.

Bessent said Washington’s restrictions on international banking, commercial aviation and other financial activities have also severely curtailed Iranian officials’ ability to travel abroad or access assets held overseas.

He suggested that the worsening economic crisis was beginning to unsettle the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), with signs of concern spreading from civilian politicians to the country’s powerful military establishment.

The remarks come nearly three months after the Trump administration launched Operation Economic Outcast, a campaign designed to deprive Tehran of foreign currency, restrict its international financial connections and intensify the pressure created by the US naval blockade.

A Treasury Department report obtained by Axios in late October indicated that Iran’s rial had lost approximately one-quarter of its value since the operation began in August, while annual inflation had reached roughly 90% in September.

The report also described major disruptions to Iranian oil exports and international commerce, including lengthy delays at land crossings as businesses sought alternative routes around American maritime restrictions.

Washington has since moved to expand those efforts. On November 7, US Central Command announced the establishment of Task Force Iron Gate, a new initiative intended to disrupt shipments of advanced weapons, dual-use technology, sanctioned materials and illicit funds across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.

The task force, consisting of approximately 20 military and civilian personnel stationed in Tampa, Florida, will coordinate with other US government agencies.

CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper said the initiative would reinforce existing maritime restrictions and further impede Tehran’s ability to finance its military activities and replenish weapons stockpiles.

“The establishment of Task Force Iron Gate reinforces the success of our ironclad blockade against Iran at sea,” Cooper said.

According to CENTCOM, the US naval blockade has prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion in crude oil in recent months. The estimate has not been independently verified.

Bessent’s latest warning also comes amid continuing disagreement over Washington’s approach to Iran following the suspension of large-scale American military operations.

Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized the administration on Sunday for ending its military campaign prematurely, arguing that the United States should have continued pressing its military advantage rather than relying primarily on economic pressure and negotiations.

Meanwhile, regional tensions remained high after Bahrain announced Sunday that its air defenses had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks. The IRGC claimed to have launched six drones against an American radar installation in the Gulf kingdom, although the claimed damage was not independently confirmed.