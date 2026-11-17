WATCH: Hasan Piker compares October 7 massacre to Warsaw Ghetto Uprising November 17, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hasan-piker-compares-october-7-massacre-to-warsaw-ghetto-uprising/ Email Print Antisemitic streamer Hasan Piker compared the October 7 massacre to the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising during the Holocaust, while defending Hamas as an anti-colonial resistance movement. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/cK2LqRBLgsmvN6gt.mp4 HamasHasan PikerOct. 7th massacreWarsaw Ghetto Uprising