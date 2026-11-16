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WATCH: IDF nabs two Hezbollah-affiliated terrorists in southern Lebanon raid

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IDF forces arrested two Lebanese Brigade terrorists operating under Hezbollah’s direction in a raid near Shebaa in southern Lebanon and are now questioning them.

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