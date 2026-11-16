WATCH: IDF nabs two Hezbollah-affiliated terrorists in southern Lebanon raid November 16, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-nabs-two-hezbollah-affiliated-terrorists-in-southern-lebanon-raid/ Email Print IDF forces arrested two Lebanese Brigade terrorists operating under Hezbollah’s direction in a raid near Shebaa in southern Lebanon and are now questioning them. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/9fdadc36-955c-475a-868d-7c79f988a012.mp4 arrestHezbollahIDFLebanon