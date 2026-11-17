US CENTCOM chief visits Israel for military talks amid reports of renewed Iran war preparations

Adm. Brad Cooper meets IDF chief Eyal Zamir as US military presence in region grows.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Adm. Brad Cooper visited Israel on Tuesday, for talks with senior Israeli military officials on regional security and military coordination amid reports that Washington is preparing for a possible resumption of operations against Iran.

Cooper met IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and other senior officers, according to Israel’s Channel 12, which described the visit as part of ongoing efforts to coordinate military planning between the two countries.

Channel 13 reported that Cooper also participated in a senior IDF operational forum where discussions focused on military strategy concerning Iran.

The visit comes as reports indicate that the United States is examining preparations for potential military action against Tehran.

Neither the Pentagon nor the IDF immediately released an official statement detailing the discussions or identifying any decisions reached during the meetings.

Channel 12 characterized Cooper’s trip as one of his regular visits to Israel, intended to maintain close security cooperation and ensure that American and Israeli military planning remains coordinated.

The broadcaster said the meetings could also help prepare both militaries for future regional developments.

Cooper’s arrival follows a separate visit by US Fifth Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw, who concluded meetings in Israel on Friday focused on naval cooperation.

The two visits come during a period of substantial American military deployment across the Middle East.

According to i24NEWS, approximately 53,000 US troops are stationed throughout the region following the recent arrival of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier.

The reported discussions on Iran form part of broader military coordination between Washington and Jerusalem, although officials have not publicly confirmed whether Cooper’s visit involved specific operational plans for renewed action against Tehran.