WATCH: Protests reignite across Iran as thousands flood the streets November 18, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-protests-reignite-across-iran-as-thousands-flood-the-streets/ Email Print Thousands of Iranians bravely poured into the streets to protest the failing economy and deteriorating standard of living, nearly a year after the regime murdered tens of thousands of people in the original demonstrations that kicked off the current conflict. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/WXp824q8kCE_-_BI.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/2XdmDr10E6wASixd.mp4 economyIranprotests